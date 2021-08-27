Friday's Late Results
Football
Pendleton Heights 21, Anderson 14
Lapel 49, Frankton 12
Heritage Christian 49, Shenandoah 14
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament Semifinal
Elwood 2, Anderson 1 (Consolation)
Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Wapahani Invitational--Monroe Central 31, Wapahani 45, Union City 131, Daleville 146, Lapel 149, Eastern Hancock 150, Winchester 158, Cowan 158, Alexandria 201, Shenandoah 248
--Smith (L) 4th
--Price (Liberty Christian) 10th
--N.Colvin (D) 18th
--Hinshaw (S) 27th
--Settlemyer (Anderson Prep) 34th
--Rowlett (Alexandria) 42nd
Oak Hill Invitational--Columbia City 33, Oak Hill 46, Heritage Christian 118, Hamilton Heights 132, Bluffton 159, Elwood 256, Delta 269, Fairfield 298, Madison-Grant 305, Carroll (Flora) 314
--Reese (E) 17th
--G.Kelich (MG) 51st
Taylor University Invitational--Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 36, Northview 41, Lawrence North 105, Pike 114, Yorktown 190, Norwell 198, Frankton 236, Eastbrook 267, Lawrence Central 271, Marion 272, Western 273, Twin Lakes 282, Tipton 286, South Adams 354
--Smith (F) 21st
Boys Soccer
Anderson Prep 3, Daleville 3
--Sparks (A) 2 goals
--Bricker (D) 3 goals
Girls Cross Country
Wapahani Invitational--Monroe Central 34, Wes-Del 80, Cowan 90, Wapahani 91, Winchester 102, Shenandoah 105
--Norris (Daleville) 4th
--Hill (S) 5th
--Thomas (Alexandria) 6th
--Combs (Lapel) 26th
--Wall (Liberty Christian) 30th
Oak Hill Invitational--Columbia City 53, Heritage Christian 92, Oak Hill 102, Delta 124, Hamilton Heights 145, Fairfield 145, Faith Christian 158, Bluffton 225
--Foor (Elwood) 28th
--E.Kelich (Madison-Grant) 37th
Taylor University Invitational--Northview 40, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 53, Pike 93, Lawrence North 94, Western 163, Yorktown 164, Norwell 194, South Adams 217, Twin Lakes 218, Eastbrook 260, Marion 316, Frankton 345
--Cline (F) 63rd
Girls Golf
Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Walnut Creek)--Eastbrook 411, Frankton 443, Alexandria 445, Oak Hill 466
--Cuneo (A) 95 (Medalist)
--Cain (F) 98
--Ash (Elwood) 109
--Martin (Madison-Grant) 121
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Maplewood)--Daleville 201, Blue River Valley 217, Monroe Central 232, Randolph Southern 245, Shenandoah 245, Wes-Del 254, Eastern Hancock 270
--Capes (D) 48
--Smith (S) 52
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament Championship
Lapel 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Erwin (L) def Bowers (PH) 6-1, 6-3
--2S I.Bair (L) def Mills (PH) 6-3, 6-3
--3S Perny (PH) def Kimmerling (L) 6-1, 7-5
--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-1, 6-2
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Madison-Grant 5, Alexandria 0 (Third Place)
--1S Gilman (MG) Bates (A) 6-2, 6-3
--2S Fox (MG) def Ward (A) 6-2, 6-0
--3S Hull (MG) def DeVault (A) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Metzger/Richards (MG) def Lipps/Mathews (A) 6-2, 6-0
--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Norris/Kettery (A) 6-0, 6-2
Frankton 3, Elwood 0 (Fifth Place)
Volleyball
Marion Invitational
--Marion 2, Liberty Christian 1 (25-5, 18-25, 15-13)
--Liberty Christian 2, Ft. Wayne North 1 (25-10, 22-25, 15-7)
Cowan Invitational
--Frankton 2, Winchester 1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-6)
--Frankton 2, Seton Catholic 0 (25-13, 25-11)
--Frankton 2, Beech Grove 1 (25-13, 17-25, 15-10)
--Cambridge City Lincoln 2, Frankton 0 (25-17, 25-20)
Huntington North Invitational
--Heritage 2, Alexandria 0 (25-13, 25-19)
--Northridge 2, Alexandria 1 (25-20, 20-25, 16-14)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Northridge 0 (25-23, 25-9)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Alexandria 0 (25-9, 25-14)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Heritage 1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-7)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Clinton Prairie 0 (25-9, 25-13)--Championship
Wapahani Invitational
--Eastbrook 2, Shenandoah 0 (25-12, 25-10)
--Shenandoah 2, University 0 (25-21, 25-19)
--New Castle 2, Shenandoah 0 (25-10, 25-16)
