Boys Cross Country

Burris Quad Invite--Blue River Valley 40, Muncie Burris 48, Anderson 52, Daleville 84

--Proctor (A) 4th

--N.Colvin (D) 8th

Boys Soccer

(Tue) Muncie Central 5, Anderson 0

Yorktown 4, Pendleton Heights 0

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 4, Alexandria 1

Mississinewa 5, Elwood 0

Lapel 4, Kokomo 1

Muncie Central 3, Shenandoah 2

Greenfield-Central 5, Pendleton Heights 0

Girls Cross Country

Burris Quad Invite--Blue River Valley 25, Muncie Burris 31

--O.Covert (Daleville) 3rd

--Denney (Anderson) 5th

Girls Golf

Delta 169, Eastbrook 186, Elwood 207

--Ash (E) 48

Muncie Central 196, Wapahani 200, Shenandoah 205

--Smith (S) 46

Alexandria 196, Madison-Grant Inc.

--Harpe (A) 46

Girls Soccer

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 2, Yorktown 0

--Ryan (PH) 3 saves

Volleyball

(Tue) Wapahani 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-7)

Alexandria 3, Tipton 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-22)

--Warren (A) 12 kills, 2 aces

Wapahani 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-5)

--Greene (MG) 6 digs

Oak Hill 3, Elwood 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-8)

--Guillemette (E) 13 digs, 2 aces

