Boys Cross Country
Burris Quad Invite--Blue River Valley 40, Muncie Burris 48, Anderson 52, Daleville 84
--Proctor (A) 4th
--N.Colvin (D) 8th
Boys Soccer
(Tue) Muncie Central 5, Anderson 0
Yorktown 4, Pendleton Heights 0
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 4, Alexandria 1
Mississinewa 5, Elwood 0
Lapel 4, Kokomo 1
Muncie Central 3, Shenandoah 2
Greenfield-Central 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Girls Cross Country
Burris Quad Invite--Blue River Valley 25, Muncie Burris 31
--O.Covert (Daleville) 3rd
--Denney (Anderson) 5th
Girls Golf
Delta 169, Eastbrook 186, Elwood 207
--Ash (E) 48
Muncie Central 196, Wapahani 200, Shenandoah 205
--Smith (S) 46
Alexandria 196, Madison-Grant Inc.
--Harpe (A) 46
Girls Soccer
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 2, Yorktown 0
--Ryan (PH) 3 saves
Volleyball
(Tue) Wapahani 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-7)
Alexandria 3, Tipton 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-22)
--Warren (A) 12 kills, 2 aces
Wapahani 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-5)
--Greene (MG) 6 digs
Oak Hill 3, Elwood 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-8)
--Guillemette (E) 13 digs, 2 aces
