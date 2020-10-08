Boys Tennis Doubles Tournament (At North Central)

(Tue) Pohl/Black (Cathedral) def Stoker/Jones (Pendleton Heights) 6-2, 6-0

Girls Soccer Sectional (At Noblesville)

Noblesville 3, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-8, 25-7, 23-25, 25-11)

Daleville 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-12)

Madison-Grant 3, Elwood 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13)

--Crawford (E) 10 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Frankton 3, Mississinewa 1 (17-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-19)

Alexandria 3, South Adams 1 (26-24, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16)

Pendleton Heights 3, Connersville 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-12)

Guerin Catholic 3, Anderson 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-19)

Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State

Lauren Dungan, Alexandria

Lexi Swanson, Anderson

Kenzie Fisher, Frankton

Chainey Lowe, Frankton

Madilyn Carpenter, Lapel

Avery Bailey, Lapel

Emma Brummet, Madison-Grant

Maloree Stanley, Madison-Grant

Emmie Alcala, Madison-Grant

Ashlyn Moore, Madison-Grant

Sydney Lee, Madison-Grant

Erikka Hill, Shenandoah

Bridget Lohrey, Shenandoah

