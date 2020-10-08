Boys Tennis Doubles Tournament (At North Central)
(Tue) Pohl/Black (Cathedral) def Stoker/Jones (Pendleton Heights) 6-2, 6-0
Girls Soccer Sectional (At Noblesville)
Noblesville 3, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-8, 25-7, 23-25, 25-11)
Daleville 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-12)
Madison-Grant 3, Elwood 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13)
--Crawford (E) 10 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs
Frankton 3, Mississinewa 1 (17-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-19)
Alexandria 3, South Adams 1 (26-24, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16)
Pendleton Heights 3, Connersville 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-12)
Guerin Catholic 3, Anderson 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-19)
Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State
Lauren Dungan, Alexandria
Lexi Swanson, Anderson
Kenzie Fisher, Frankton
Chainey Lowe, Frankton
Madilyn Carpenter, Lapel
Avery Bailey, Lapel
Emma Brummet, Madison-Grant
Maloree Stanley, Madison-Grant
Emmie Alcala, Madison-Grant
Ashlyn Moore, Madison-Grant
Sydney Lee, Madison-Grant
Erikka Hill, Shenandoah
Bridget Lohrey, Shenandoah
