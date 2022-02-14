Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Daleville 65, Union (Modoc) 12
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Anderson 64, Richmond 58
--Carson (A) 18 points, 7 assists
Lapel 66, Sheridan 30
Warren Central 72, Liberty Christian 51
--House (LC) 18 points
Cowan 54, Anderson Prep 53
Hamilton Heights 69, Frankton 64
New Castle 39, Pendleton Heights 38
--Dunham (PH) 13 points
Taylor 72, Elwood 46
--Sallee (E) 20 points, 12 rebounds
Shenandoah 58, Union (Modoc) 11
