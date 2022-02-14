Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Daleville 65, Union (Modoc) 12

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Anderson 64, Richmond 58

--Carson (A) 18 points, 7 assists

Lapel 66, Sheridan 30

Warren Central 72, Liberty Christian 51

--House (LC) 18 points

Cowan 54, Anderson Prep 53

Hamilton Heights 69, Frankton 64

New Castle 39, Pendleton Heights 38

--Dunham (PH) 13 points

Taylor 72, Elwood 46

--Sallee (E) 20 points, 12 rebounds

Shenandoah 58, Union (Modoc) 11

