Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Central Indiana Championship Championship (at Indiana Wesleyan)--Oak Hill 21, Frankton 68, Eastbrook 93, Blackford 107, Madison-Grant 111, Alexandria 130, Mississinewa 176
--Smith (F) 7th
--Hood (E) 12th
--Hofherr (MG) 13th
--Martin (A) 23rd
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at Yorktown)--Mt. Vernon 30, Greenfield-Central 68, Yorktown 91, Pendleton Heights 97, New Palestine 149, Delta 165, Shelbyville 178, New Castle 193
--Carpenter (PH) 2nd
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Blue River Valley)--Wapahani 27, Monroe Central 34, Eastern Hancock 102, Blue River Valley 107, Cowan 124, Daleville 144, Shenandoah 177
--Hinshaw (S) 12th
--N.Colvin (D) 16th
North Central Conference Championship (at Lafayette Harrison)--Lafayette Jeff 40, West Lafayette Harrison 42, McCutcheon 93, Muncie Central 99, Richmond 131, Marion 177, Anderson 189, Kokomo 216, Logansport 233, Arsenal Tech 266
--Proctor (A) 26th
Girls Cross Country
Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Indiana Wesleyan)--Oak Hill 38, Eastbrook 55, Blackford 68, Alexandria 81, Frankton 139, Madison-Grant 145
--Thomas (A) 2nd
--Foor (Elwood) 11th
--Cline (F) 17th
--Mayfield (MG) 27th
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at Yorktown)--Mt. Vernon 61, Pendleton Heights 67, New Palestine 74, Yorktown 114, Delta 121, New Castle 126, Shelbyville 151, Greenfield-Central 202
--Ricker (PH) 3rd
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Blue River Valley)--Monroe Central 61, Wes-Del 75, Cowan 90, Blue River Valley 90, Wapahani 99, Shenandoah 128, Randolph Southern 137, Daleville Inc.
--Hill (S) 8th
--Ab.Covert (D) 11th
North Central Conference Championship (at Lafayette Harrison)--West Lafayette Harrison 24, McCutcheon 70, Richmond 75, Lafayette Jefferson 102, Marion 144, Kokomo 150, Logansport 174, Anderson Inc.
--Denney (A) 9th
Girls Golf State Finals
Beeson (Lapel) 70-74 -- 144 (E) State Champion
Volleyball
Yorktown 3, Daleville 0 (25-4, 25-12, 25-14)
Alexandria 3, Madison-Grant 2 (31-29, 24-26, 25-20, 22-25, 15-4)
--Parker (A) 5 kills, 50 assists, 3 aces
--Baney (MG) 24 kills, 3 blocks
