Baseball
Blue River Valley 9, Alexandria 8 (8)
--Johns (A) 2-4, SB, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jay County 5, Shenandoah 4 (10)
--McCollough (S) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K
Pendleton Heights 3, Greenfield-Central 1
--Donati (PH) 1-2, R, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 14, Taylor 4 (5)
--Evans (MG) 1-3, 3 RBI
Seton Catholic 3, Anderson Prep 2
--Raper (A) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K
Marion 24, Elwood 5 (5)
Wapahani 18, Frankton 2
--Bates (F) 1-2, R
Boys Golf
(Tue) Madison-Grant 220, Eastern INC
Alexandria 228, Blackford 253
--Fye (A) 52 (co-medalist)
Boys Track and Field
(Tue) Henry County Championship (At Knightstown)--Blue River Valley 82, Tri 60, Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 35
--Hinshaw (S) 1600, 3200
Girls Tennis
(Tue) Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 2
--1S Fuqua (M) def Hiser (A) 6-3, 7-5
--2S Hosier (A) def Kern (M) 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-1)
--3S Pyle (A) def Lucas (M) 6-1, 6-2
--1D Frantz/Sullivan (M) def Remington/Stinefield (A) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler (A) def Bos/Hunt (M) 6-2, 6-4
(Tue) Frankton 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Williams (F) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Lowe (F) def Thompson (PH) 6-3, 6-3
--3S Hartley (F) def Spencer (PH) 6-2, 6-4
--1D D.Kitchen/Detling (F) def Brandom/Steinke (PH) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Bates/M.Kitchen (F) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 6-0, 6-2
Elwood 3, Madison-Grant 2
--1S Hostetler (MG) def Oyler (E) 6-4, 6-4
--2S Perrin (E) def Chapel (MG) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
--3S Walkover (E)
--1D Smith/Hawes (E) def Terwillegar/Stansberry (MG) 6-1, 6-4
--2D Lutterman/Counceller (MG) def Evans/Updegraff (E) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
Girls Track and Field
(Tue) Henry County Championship (At Knightstown)--Blue River Valley 100, Shenandoah 62, Tri 38, Knightstown 24
--Hill (S) shot put, discus, 4x100
Softball
(Tue) Lapel 15, Western 12
Eastern Hancock 14, Frankton 4 (5)
--C.Duncan 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI
Anderson 5, Hagerstown 4 (8)
--Williams (A) 2-3, 2B, R, RBI
Madison-Grant 4, Lapel 1
--Parker (MG) 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
--Carpenter (L) 1-3, 3B, RBI
Pendleton Heights 14, Carmel 4 (6)
--Ryan (PH) 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI
