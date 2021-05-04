Baseball

Blue River Valley 9, Alexandria 8 (8)

--Johns (A) 2-4, SB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jay County 5, Shenandoah 4 (10)

--McCollough (S) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K

Pendleton Heights 3, Greenfield-Central 1 

--Donati (PH) 1-2, R, 2 RBI

Madison-Grant 14, Taylor 4 (5)

--Evans (MG) 1-3, 3 RBI

Seton Catholic 3, Anderson Prep 2

--Raper (A) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K

Marion 24, Elwood 5 (5)

Wapahani 18, Frankton 2

--Bates (F) 1-2, R

Boys Golf

(Tue) Madison-Grant 220, Eastern INC

Alexandria 228, Blackford 253

--Fye (A) 52 (co-medalist)

Boys Track and Field

(Tue) Henry County Championship (At Knightstown)--Blue River Valley 82, Tri 60, Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 35

--Hinshaw (S) 1600, 3200

Girls Tennis

(Tue) Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 2

--1S Fuqua (M) def Hiser (A) 6-3, 7-5

--2S Hosier (A) def Kern (M) 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-1)

--3S Pyle (A) def Lucas (M) 6-1, 6-2

--1D Frantz/Sullivan (M) def Remington/Stinefield (A) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler (A) def Bos/Hunt (M) 6-2, 6-4

(Tue) Frankton 4, Pendleton Heights 1

--1S Cruser (PH) def Williams (F) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Lowe (F) def Thompson (PH) 6-3, 6-3

--3S Hartley (F) def Spencer (PH) 6-2, 6-4

--1D D.Kitchen/Detling (F) def Brandom/Steinke (PH) 6-1, 6-1

--2D Bates/M.Kitchen (F) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 6-0, 6-2

Elwood 3, Madison-Grant 2

--1S Hostetler (MG) def Oyler (E) 6-4, 6-4

--2S Perrin (E) def Chapel (MG) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

--3S Walkover (E)

--1D Smith/Hawes (E) def Terwillegar/Stansberry (MG) 6-1, 6-4

--2D Lutterman/Counceller (MG) def Evans/Updegraff (E) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Girls Track and Field

(Tue) Henry County Championship (At Knightstown)--Blue River Valley 100, Shenandoah 62, Tri 38, Knightstown 24

--Hill (S) shot put, discus, 4x100

Softball

(Tue) Lapel 15, Western 12

Eastern Hancock 14, Frankton 4 (5)

--C.Duncan 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI

Anderson 5, Hagerstown 4 (8)

--Williams (A) 2-3, 2B, R, RBI

Madison-Grant 4, Lapel 1

--Parker (MG) 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

--Carpenter (L) 1-3, 3B, RBI

Pendleton Heights 14, Carmel 4 (6)

--Ryan (PH) 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI

