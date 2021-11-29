Boys Basketball

Westfield 71, Pendleton Heights 36

--Gustin (PH) 13 points

Liberty Christian 75, Shortridge 57

--Jeffers (LC) 23 points

Alexandria 51, Yorktown 49

Phalen Academy 73, Anderson Prep 61

Boys Swimming

Anderson 105, Hagerstown 72

Pendleton Heights 113, Muncie Central 68

Girls Basketball

(Mon) Anderson Prep 41, Centerville 36

--Peoples (A) 16 points

Anderson 64, Marion 33

--Allen (A) 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Lapel 63, Yorktown 42

Girls Swimming

Anderson 116, Hagerstown 64

Pendleton Heights 142, Muncie Central 44

Wrestling

Alexandria 60, Eastbrook 16

Frankton 54, Guerin Catholic 13

South Adams 47, Daleville 31

