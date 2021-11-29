Boys Basketball
Westfield 71, Pendleton Heights 36
--Gustin (PH) 13 points
Liberty Christian 75, Shortridge 57
--Jeffers (LC) 23 points
Alexandria 51, Yorktown 49
Phalen Academy 73, Anderson Prep 61
Boys Swimming
Anderson 105, Hagerstown 72
Pendleton Heights 113, Muncie Central 68
Girls Basketball
(Mon) Anderson Prep 41, Centerville 36
--Peoples (A) 16 points
Anderson 64, Marion 33
--Allen (A) 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
Lapel 63, Yorktown 42
Girls Swimming
Anderson 116, Hagerstown 64
Pendleton Heights 142, Muncie Central 44
Wrestling
Alexandria 60, Eastbrook 16
Frankton 54, Guerin Catholic 13
South Adams 47, Daleville 31
