Boys Basketball
All-Mid Eastern Conference
Kameron Graddy, senior, Shenandoah
Jakeb Kinsey, senior, Shenandoah
Kaden McCollough, senior, Shenandoah
Cayden Gothrup, senior, Daleville
Trevion Johnson, junior, Daleville
All-Delaware County
Trevion Johnson, junior, Daleville
Honorable Mention: Dylan Scott (Daleville)
All-Central Indiana Conference
Kole Stewart, senior, Alexandria
Ayden Brobston, senior, Frankton
Blake Mills, junior, Frankton
Grant Brown, senior, Madison-Grant
Kaden Howell, senior, Madison-Grant
Honorable Mention: Mason Robison & Ben DeLong (Elwood), Jase Howell & Justin Moore (Madison-Grant)
Special Mention: Luke Sheward (Frankton)
