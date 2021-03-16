Boys Basketball

All-Mid Eastern Conference

Kameron Graddy, senior, Shenandoah

Jakeb Kinsey, senior, Shenandoah

Kaden McCollough, senior, Shenandoah

Cayden Gothrup, senior, Daleville

Trevion Johnson, junior, Daleville

All-Delaware County

Trevion Johnson, junior, Daleville

Honorable Mention: Dylan Scott (Daleville)

All-Central Indiana Conference

Kole Stewart, senior, Alexandria

Ayden Brobston, senior, Frankton

Blake Mills, junior, Frankton

Grant Brown, senior, Madison-Grant

Kaden Howell, senior, Madison-Grant

Honorable Mention: Mason Robison & Ben DeLong (Elwood), Jase Howell & Justin Moore (Madison-Grant)

Special Mention: Luke Sheward (Frankton)

Tags

Trending Video