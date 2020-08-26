Boys Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (At Pendleton Heights)--Mt. Vernon 38, Greenfield-Central 52, Pendleton Heights 73, Wapahani 86, Roncalli 137, Yorktown 149, Frankton 219, New Castle 233, Anderson 243, New Palestine 271, Blue River Valley 295, Cowan 351, Alexandria 352, Shenandoah 398
--Roan (PH) 5th
--Smith (F) 19th
--Reese (Elwood) 21st
--Menifee (Anderson) 31st
--Martin (Alex) 57th
--Coccia (S) 75th
--Burress (L) 85th
Boys Soccer
(Tue) Yorktown 4, Anderson 0
Boys Tennis
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Burris 2
--1S Behrman (MB) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Hammons (PH) def Combs (MB) 1-6, 6-4, 10-8
--3S Eads (MB) def Nielsen (PH) 6-0, 6-2
--1D Jones/Webster (PH) def Gaydos/Richards (MB) 6-2, 6-0
--2D Mills/Stoker (PH) won by default
New Castle 3, Shenandoah 2
--1S Holdren (S) def Martin (NC) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
--2S Alfrey (NC) def Waggener (S) 6-2, 6-3
--3S Conner (S) def Hastings (NC) 6-3, 6-0
--1D Sipes/McKown (NC) def Jennings/Toffolo (S) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Harris/Underhill (NC) def Abbett/Johnson (S) 6-0, 6-0
Madison County Tournament First Round
--Lapel 5, Anderson 0
--Pendleton Heights 3, Alexandria 2
--Madison-Grant 5, Frankton 0
Girls Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (At Pendleton Heights)--Mt. Vernon 45, Pendleton Heights 61, New Palestine 76, Yorktown 80, Roncalli 118, Warren Central 163, Fishers 181, Cowan 254, Wapahani 266, Alexandria 290, Frankton 329, Lapel 337, Wes-Del 338, Shenandoah 360
--Lord (PH) 6th
--Combs (L) 27th
--Weir (Alex) 39th
--Foor (Elwood) 55th
--Sheward (F) 58th
--Edwards (S) 67th
--Barnard (Anderson) 82nd
Girls Golf
Shenandoah 187, Frankton 189
--Thomas (F) 45
Volleyball
(Tue) Madison-Grant 3, Muncie Central 1 (25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17)
--Greene (MG) 17 digs
(Tue) Cowan 3, Lapel 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-14)
(Tue) Frankton 3, Tri-Central 1
--Ch.Thomas (F) 17 kills, 6 blocks
Madison-Grant 3, Taylor 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-15)
--Rudy (MG) 17 assists
