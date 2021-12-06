Monday's Results
Boys Swimming
Elwood 68, Liberty Christian 50
Girls Swimming
Elwood 146, Liberty Christian 87
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Tipton 80, Elwood 38
--Retherford (E) 14 points
Boys Swimming
Yorktown 132, Pendleton Heights 51
Girls Basketball
Hamilton Southeastern 76. Pendleton Heights 45
--W. Warfel (PH) 16 points, 2 assists
Lapel 62, Daleville 22
--Allman (L) 25 points
Mt. Vernon 58, Anderson 21
Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 27
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 129, Yorktown 59
Wrestling
Frankton 48, Tipton 18
