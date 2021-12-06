Monday's Results

Boys Swimming

Elwood 68, Liberty Christian 50

Girls Swimming

Elwood 146, Liberty Christian 87

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Tipton 80, Elwood 38

--Retherford (E) 14 points

Boys Swimming

Yorktown 132, Pendleton Heights 51

Girls Basketball

Hamilton Southeastern 76. Pendleton Heights 45

--W. Warfel (PH) 16 points, 2 assists

Lapel 62, Daleville 22

--Allman (L) 25 points

Mt. Vernon 58, Anderson 21

Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 27

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 129, Yorktown 59

Wrestling

Frankton 48, Tipton 18

