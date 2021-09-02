Thursday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Hamilton Heights 36, Muncie Burris 82, Daleville 95, Lapel 117, University 118, Elwood 122, Clinton Central 174, Shenandoah 194

--Smith (L) 1st

--Hood (E) 5th

--E.Colvin (D) 8th

--Hinshaw (S) 18th

Boys Soccer

(Tue) Hamilton Heights 7, Anderson 0

Muncie Burris 9, Anderson Prep 2

--Mondragon (A) goal

Pendleton Heights 6, Anderson 1

--Kail (PH) 4 goals, assist

--Recinas (A) goal

Boys Tennis

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 2

--1S Bowers (PH) def Asher (S) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4)

--2S Tackett (S) def Mills (PH) 6-2, 6-4

--3S Prickett (S) def Perny (PH) 6-3, 6-3

--1D Stoker/Jones (PH) def Rife/Blackketter (S) 6-3, 6-0

--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Pogue/Schaf (S) 6-0, 7-5

(Tue) Anderson 2, Elwood 2

Frankton 4, Anderson 1

--1S Davenport (F) def Bush (A) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Griffith (A) def Walls (F) 1-6, 6-3, 10-8

--3S Maines (F) def Davis (A) 6-0, 6-1

--1D S.Barr/M.Barr (F) def Rodriguez/Richardson (A) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Frankton default

Tipton 5, Elwood 0

Rushville 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--1S Hershberger (R) def Bowers (PH) 6-2, 6-2

--2S Smith (R) def Mills (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Jackman (R) def Perny (PH) 6-3, 6-2

--1D Jones/Stoker (PH) def Smith/Wainwright (R) 6-2, 6-0

--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Hunter/Vaughn (R) 6-0, 6-0

Girls Cross Country

Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Western Boone 25, Hamilton Heights 59, Shenandoah 80, University 119, Muncie Burris 134, Lapel 145, Clinton Central 156

--Buskirk (S) 5th

--A.Covert (Daleville) 11th

--Combs (L) 12th

--Foor (Elwood) 14th

Girls Golf

Blue River Valley 199, Shenandoah 226

--Chandler (S) 50

Pendleton Heights 183, Yorktown 188, Delta 193

--Wiggins (PH) 40 (Medalist)

Elwood 238, Marion 265

--Savage (E) 58

Volleyball

(Tue) Hamilton Heights 3, Frankton 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-19)

(Wed) Lapel 3, Tipton 2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 16-14)

Madison-Grant 3, Anderson 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-12)

--Baney (MG) 11 kills

Muncie Burris 3, Anderson Prep 0

Frankton 3, Daleville 2 (25-15, 20-25, 18-25, 25-20, 16-14)

--Andreassa (D) 22 kills, 15 digs

Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 1 (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)

Oak Hill 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-17)

Lapel 3, Tri-Central 0 

Friday's Results

Football

Anderson 36, Muncie Central 0

--Echols (A) 16 rush, 159 yds, 3 TD

--Do.Fuller (A) Rush TD, 2 Int.

Oak Hill 56, Elwood 6

Frankton 18, Blackford 7

Carroll (Flora) 34, Madison-Grant 8

Lapel 40, Shenandoah 21

Pendleton Heights 30, New Castle 26

Girls Golf

Daleville 180, Wes-Del 226, Wapahani Inc

--Gick (D) 39 (Medalist, Personal Best)

