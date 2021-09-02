Thursday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Hamilton Heights 36, Muncie Burris 82, Daleville 95, Lapel 117, University 118, Elwood 122, Clinton Central 174, Shenandoah 194
--Smith (L) 1st
--Hood (E) 5th
--E.Colvin (D) 8th
--Hinshaw (S) 18th
Boys Soccer
(Tue) Hamilton Heights 7, Anderson 0
Muncie Burris 9, Anderson Prep 2
--Mondragon (A) goal
Pendleton Heights 6, Anderson 1
--Kail (PH) 4 goals, assist
--Recinas (A) goal
Boys Tennis
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 2
--1S Bowers (PH) def Asher (S) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4)
--2S Tackett (S) def Mills (PH) 6-2, 6-4
--3S Prickett (S) def Perny (PH) 6-3, 6-3
--1D Stoker/Jones (PH) def Rife/Blackketter (S) 6-3, 6-0
--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Pogue/Schaf (S) 6-0, 7-5
(Tue) Anderson 2, Elwood 2
Frankton 4, Anderson 1
--1S Davenport (F) def Bush (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Griffith (A) def Walls (F) 1-6, 6-3, 10-8
--3S Maines (F) def Davis (A) 6-0, 6-1
--1D S.Barr/M.Barr (F) def Rodriguez/Richardson (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Frankton default
Tipton 5, Elwood 0
Rushville 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Hershberger (R) def Bowers (PH) 6-2, 6-2
--2S Smith (R) def Mills (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Jackman (R) def Perny (PH) 6-3, 6-2
--1D Jones/Stoker (PH) def Smith/Wainwright (R) 6-2, 6-0
--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Hunter/Vaughn (R) 6-0, 6-0
Girls Cross Country
Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Western Boone 25, Hamilton Heights 59, Shenandoah 80, University 119, Muncie Burris 134, Lapel 145, Clinton Central 156
--Buskirk (S) 5th
--A.Covert (Daleville) 11th
--Combs (L) 12th
--Foor (Elwood) 14th
Girls Golf
Blue River Valley 199, Shenandoah 226
--Chandler (S) 50
Pendleton Heights 183, Yorktown 188, Delta 193
--Wiggins (PH) 40 (Medalist)
Elwood 238, Marion 265
--Savage (E) 58
Volleyball
(Tue) Hamilton Heights 3, Frankton 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-19)
(Wed) Lapel 3, Tipton 2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 16-14)
Madison-Grant 3, Anderson 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-12)
--Baney (MG) 11 kills
Muncie Burris 3, Anderson Prep 0
Frankton 3, Daleville 2 (25-15, 20-25, 18-25, 25-20, 16-14)
--Andreassa (D) 22 kills, 15 digs
Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 1 (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)
Oak Hill 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-17)
Lapel 3, Tri-Central 0
Friday's Results
Football
Anderson 36, Muncie Central 0
--Echols (A) 16 rush, 159 yds, 3 TD
--Do.Fuller (A) Rush TD, 2 Int.
Oak Hill 56, Elwood 6
Frankton 18, Blackford 7
Carroll (Flora) 34, Madison-Grant 8
Lapel 40, Shenandoah 21
Pendleton Heights 30, New Castle 26
Girls Golf
Daleville 180, Wes-Del 226, Wapahani Inc
--Gick (D) 39 (Medalist, Personal Best)
