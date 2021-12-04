Boys Basketball
Tipton 59, Frankton 45
--Davenport (F) 13 points, 3 assists
Anderson 77, New Castle 62
--Carson (A) 25 points, 4 steals
Daleville 67, Elwood 43
--Retherford (E) 14 points, 9 rebounds
--Scott (D) 17 points
Eastern 63, Alexandria 56 (OT)
Shenandoah 44, Cowan 40
Sheridan 82, Anderson Prep 46
--Finley (A) 15 points, 9 rebounds
Boys Swimming
Tipton Invitational--Tipton 112, Eastern 86, Frankton 10, Elwood 0
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights 47, Mt. Vernon 36
--W. Warfel (PH) 13 points, 15 rebounds
Blackford 51, Madison-Grant 34
--Greene (MG) 18 points
Harrison 66, Anderson 34
Union County 38, Shenandoah 27
Girls Swimming
Tipton Invitational--Tipton 148, Eastern 99, Elwood 42
Wrestling
Cathedral Super 6
--Avon 54, Daleville 21
--Ryle (KY) 58, Daleville 18
--Greenfield-Central 47, Daleville 24
--Indianapolis Cathedral 65, Daleville 12
Maconaquah Super Duals
--Marion 48, Lapel 30
