Boys Basketball

Tipton 59, Frankton 45

--Davenport (F) 13 points, 3 assists

Anderson 77, New Castle 62

--Carson (A) 25 points, 4 steals

Daleville 67, Elwood 43

--Retherford (E) 14 points, 9 rebounds

--Scott (D) 17 points

Eastern 63, Alexandria 56 (OT)

Shenandoah 44, Cowan 40

Sheridan 82, Anderson Prep 46

--Finley (A) 15 points, 9 rebounds

Boys Swimming

Tipton Invitational--Tipton 112, Eastern 86, Frankton 10, Elwood 0

Girls Basketball

Pendleton Heights 47, Mt. Vernon 36

--W. Warfel (PH) 13 points, 15 rebounds

Blackford 51, Madison-Grant 34

--Greene (MG) 18 points

Harrison 66, Anderson 34

Union County 38, Shenandoah 27

Girls Swimming

Tipton Invitational--Tipton 148, Eastern 99, Elwood 42

Wrestling

Cathedral Super 6

--Avon 54, Daleville 21

--Ryle (KY) 58, Daleville 18

--Greenfield-Central 47, Daleville 24

--Indianapolis Cathedral 65, Daleville 12

Maconaquah Super Duals

--Marion 48, Lapel 30

