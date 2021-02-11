Boys Basketball

Shenandoah 92, Lapel 35

--Bennett (S) 24 points, 5 assists, 6 steals

--Renihan (L) 8 points, 7 rebounds

Fishers 79, Pendleton Heights 47

--Candiano (PH) 13 points

Logansport 47, Anderson 45

Daleville 54, Union City 49

--Johnson (D) 15 points, 13 rebounds

Madison-Grant 60, Alexandria 37

--Brown (MG) 29 points (1000 for career)

Eastern 59, Elwood 45

Frankton 53, Mississinewa 52

Men's College Basketball

Anderson University 85, Bluffton 76 (OT)

--Williams (AU) 32 points

Women's College Basketball

Bluffton 58, Anderson University 45

--Hawkins (AU) 2 points, 13 rebounds, block

