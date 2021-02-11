Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 92, Lapel 35
--Bennett (S) 24 points, 5 assists, 6 steals
--Renihan (L) 8 points, 7 rebounds
Fishers 79, Pendleton Heights 47
--Candiano (PH) 13 points
Logansport 47, Anderson 45
Daleville 54, Union City 49
--Johnson (D) 15 points, 13 rebounds
Madison-Grant 60, Alexandria 37
--Brown (MG) 29 points (1000 for career)
Eastern 59, Elwood 45
Frankton 53, Mississinewa 52
Men's College Basketball
Anderson University 85, Bluffton 76 (OT)
--Williams (AU) 32 points
Women's College Basketball
Bluffton 58, Anderson University 45
--Hawkins (AU) 2 points, 13 rebounds, block
