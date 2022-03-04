Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 9 (at Greenfield-Central)

Mt. Vernon 82, Anderson 76

--Paige (A) 26 points, 9 rebounds

Sectional 39 (at Tipton)

Madison-Grant 67, Eastbrook 61 (2 OT)

Sectional 40 (at Alexandria)

Lapel 45, Winchester 41

--Bair (L) 15 points, 7 rebounds

Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)

Liberty Christian 87, Wes-Del 66

Daleville 47, Cowan 44

Elementary Basketball City Tournament (at Highland (Thur.)

(Girls) Edgewood 20, Erskine 8

--Brown (Edge) 10 points

(Boys) Valley Grove 25, Edgewood 8

--White (VG) 9 points

