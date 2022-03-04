Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 9 (at Greenfield-Central)
Mt. Vernon 82, Anderson 76
--Paige (A) 26 points, 9 rebounds
Sectional 39 (at Tipton)
Madison-Grant 67, Eastbrook 61 (2 OT)
Sectional 40 (at Alexandria)
Lapel 45, Winchester 41
--Bair (L) 15 points, 7 rebounds
Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)
Liberty Christian 87, Wes-Del 66
Daleville 47, Cowan 44
Elementary Basketball City Tournament (at Highland (Thur.)
(Girls) Edgewood 20, Erskine 8
--Brown (Edge) 10 points
(Boys) Valley Grove 25, Edgewood 8
--White (VG) 9 points
