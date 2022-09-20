Monday's Results

Men's College Soccer

Anderson University 3, Adrian 0

--Grubbs (AU) 2 assists

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 8, Irvington Prep 1

--Cabello (LC) goal, assist

Boys Tennis

Kokomo 3, Madison-Grant 2

Shenandoah 5, Randolph Southern 0

Frankton 5, Alexandria 0

Girls Golf Sectionals

Noblesville (at Harbour Trees)--Noblesville 316, Hamilton Southeastern 318, Fishers 381, Lapel 412, Frankton 412, Tipton 416, Pendleton Heights 438, Hamilton Heights 440, Alexandria 496, Elwood 507

--Beeson (L) 81

--Wenger (F) 88

--Baldwin (PH) 104

--Kellams (Alex) 122

--Laub (E) 122

--Horton (Anderson) 136

New Palestine (at Hawk's Tail)--New Palestine 354, Mt. Vernon 399, Rushville 406, Shenandoah 420, Greenfield-Central 434, Triton Central 541, Morristown 549

--Chandler (S) 86

Girls Soccer

Westfield 6, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

Wapahani 3, Daleville 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-9)

--Reed (D) 9 digs

Liberty Christian 3, Irvington Prep 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-16)

Shenandoah 3, Monroe Central 2 (25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 19-25, 15-13)

Frankton 3, Eastern 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19)

Fishers 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (27-25, 25-4, 25-17)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Soccer

Eastern 3, Anderson Prep 1

Pendleton Heights 6, New Castle 0

Boys Tennis

Lapel 5, Hamilton Heights 0

--1S Poynter (L) def Steffen (HH) 6-2, 6-0

--2S Novak (L) def Diller (HH) 4-0, ret.

--3S H. Bair (L) def Colter (HH) 6-0, 6-0

--1D I. Bair/Lewis (L) def Ozolins/Rickley (HH) 6-2, 6-0

--2D Humerickhouse/Cash (L) def Brusky/Roosa (HH) 6-1, 6-2

Alexandria 5, Blackford 0

Madison-Grant 5, Elwood 0

--1S Gilman (MG) def Hinchman (E) 6-4, 6-2

--2S Fox (MG) def Brandon (E) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Hull (MG) def A. Pan (E) 6-0, 6-0;

--1D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Henry/P. Pan (E) 6-1, 6-1

--2D Price/Barton (MG) def Seibel/Dailey (E) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2

Shenandoah 5, Anderson 0

New Castle 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--1S Alfrey (NC) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Perny (PH) def Cornwell (NC) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Ritchey (PH) def Grieser (NC) 6-2, 6-2

--1D S. Underhill/Blackford (NC) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2

--2D Farris/L. Underhill (NC) def Caldwell/Haugh (PH) 6-1, 6-0

Boys Cross Country

Madison County Championship (at Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 32, Lapel 61, Anderson 70, Alexandria 106, Liberty Christian 108, Anderson Prep Academy 135

All County:

--Price (LC) 1st

--C. Smith (Lapel) 2nd

--Blake (PH) 3rd

--Coggins (PH) 4th

--H. Smith (F) 5th

--Davis (PH) 6th

--Burress (L) 7th

--Proctor (Anderson) 8th

--King (Anderson) 9th

--Reese (E) 10th

Grant 4 (at Madison-Grant)--Oak Hill 18, Madison-Grant 62, Eastbrook 64, Mississinewa 96

--Hofherr (MG) 7th

Girls Cross Country

Madison County Championship (at Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 19, Alexandria 46, Frankton 75

All County:

--Jarrell (PH) 1st

--Goodwin (Lapel) 2nd

--Walker (PH) 3rd

--Thurman (PH) 4th

--Thomas (Alexandria) 5th

--Hosier (Alexandria) 6th

--Combs (Lapel) 7th

--Davidson (PH) 8th

--Hessler (PH) 9th

--Welpott (PH) 10th

Grant 4 (at Madison-Grant)--Eastbrook 23, Oak Hill 32, Madison-Grant 80

--Kelich (MG) 11th

Girls Soccer

Lapel 6, Blackford 0

Volleyball

Lapel 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-8)

Alexandria 3, Marion 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-19)

Anderson 3, Liberty Christian 2 (25-23, 9-25, 19-25, 27-25, 15-5)

Tags

Trending Video