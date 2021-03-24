Softball
Frankton 15, Hamilton Heights 5
--Alexander (F) 3-3, HR, 6 RBI
--Swango (F) 5-5, RBI
--McCorkhill (F) 2-5, 3 RBI
--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 10 K
IBCA Boys Basketball All-State
Small School All-State
Andrew Bennett, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention
Grant Brown, senior, Madison-Grant
Kaden Howell, senior, Madison-Grant
Jakeb Kinsey, senior, Shenandoah
IBCA Boys Basketball Underclass All-State
Honorable Mention
Jamison Dunham, junior, Pendleton Heights
Christian Nunn, junior, Liberty Christian
