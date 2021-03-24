Softball

Frankton 15, Hamilton Heights 5

--Alexander (F) 3-3, HR, 6 RBI

--Swango (F) 5-5, RBI

--McCorkhill (F) 2-5, 3 RBI

--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 10 K

IBCA Boys Basketball All-State

Small School All-State

Andrew Bennett, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention

Grant Brown, senior, Madison-Grant

Kaden Howell, senior, Madison-Grant

Jakeb Kinsey, senior, Shenandoah

IBCA Boys Basketball Underclass All-State

Honorable Mention

Jamison Dunham, junior, Pendleton Heights

Christian Nunn, junior, Liberty Christian

