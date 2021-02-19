Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep 64, Indiana Deaf 46
Wapahani 65, Daleville 51
Madison-Grant 61, Lapel 60
Shenandoah 84, Pendleton Heights 47
--Bennett (S) 18 points, 6 assists, 9 steals
--Dunham (PH) 21 points
Frankton 87, Alexandria 41
Kokomo 72, Anderson 62
Liberty Christian 86, Waldron 66
--Nunn (LC) 27 points
Oak Hill 67, Elwood 30
Men's College Basketball
Hanover 78, Anderson University 54
--Williams (AU) 12 points, 5 assists
--Albers (H) 21 points, 8 rebounds
Women's College Basketball
Hanover 80, Anderson University 62
--Taylor (AU) 7 points, 7 rebounds
--Gardner (H) 2 points, rebounds
