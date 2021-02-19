Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep 64, Indiana Deaf 46

Wapahani 65, Daleville 51

Madison-Grant 61, Lapel 60

Shenandoah 84, Pendleton Heights 47

--Bennett (S) 18 points, 6 assists, 9 steals

--Dunham (PH) 21 points

Frankton 87, Alexandria 41

Kokomo 72, Anderson 62

Liberty Christian 86, Waldron 66

--Nunn (LC) 27 points

Oak Hill 67, Elwood 30

Men's College Basketball

Hanover 78, Anderson University 54

--Williams (AU) 12 points, 5 assists

--Albers (H) 21 points, 8 rebounds

Women's College Basketball

Hanover 80, Anderson University 62

--Taylor (AU) 7 points, 7 rebounds

--Gardner (H) 2 points, rebounds

