Football Sectionals
4A Sectional 21
Pendleton Heights 42, Greenfield-Central 6
2A Sectional 36
Eastern 48, Alexandria 0
Lapel 46, Frankton 20
Tipton 40, Elwood 0
2A Sectional 38
Shenandoah 12, Eastern Hancock 7
