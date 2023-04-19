Baseball

(Tue) Seton Catholic 16, Anderson Prep 6

(Tue) Wabash 13, Elwood 1

Richmond 13, Anderson 0

Lapel 5, Eastern Hancock 1

--Imel (L) 1-4, 2B, R, RBI

Knightstown 5, Alexandria 3

--Abshire (A) 1-2, HR

Pendleton Heights 12, Shelbyville 7

--Gilmet (PH) 2-3, 4 RBI

Boys Golf

(Tue) Alexandria 192, Wes-Del 200

Frankton 178, Mississinewa 200

--Knauer (F) 42 Medalist

Girls Tennis

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, New Castle 2

(Tue) Alexandria 5, Shenandoah 0

Pendleton Heights 5, Shenandoah 0

--1S Thompson (PH) def Griffis (S) 6-0, 6-2

--2S Thorsen (PH) def Morris (S) 6-1, 6-1

--3S Graves (PH) def Mingle (S) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Moore/Manchess (PH) def Smith/Coccia (S) 7-6 (7-4), 6-0

--2D Ritchey/Ghosh (PH) def Lipps/Taylor (S) 6-3, 6-0

Frankton 4, Hamilton Heights 1

--1S Brobston (F) def Burk (HH) 6-2, 6-3

--2S Bilyeu (F) def Maiden (HH) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Niccum (F) def Phifer (HH) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Dodson/Harley (HH) def Lau. Hamaker/Harrison (F) 6-3, 6-3

--2D Lai. Hamaker/Wenger (F) def Garcia/Martin (HH) 6-2, 6-3

Alexandria 5, Tipton 0

Marion 5, Madison-Grant 0

Richmond 4, Anderson 1

Lapel 5, Elwood 0

Softball

(Tue) Lapel 9, Mississinewa 6

Shenandoah 4, Blackford 2

--Boyd (S) 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Frankton 35, Anderson 8

--Alexander (F) 3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 6 R, SB

Pendleton Heights 15, Carmel 1

--Goodwin (PH) grand slam

Greenfield-Central 4, Elwood 3

--Armes (E) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Girls Track and Field

(Tue) Marion 79, Anderson 17

