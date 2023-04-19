Baseball
(Tue) Seton Catholic 16, Anderson Prep 6
(Tue) Wabash 13, Elwood 1
Richmond 13, Anderson 0
Lapel 5, Eastern Hancock 1
--Imel (L) 1-4, 2B, R, RBI
Knightstown 5, Alexandria 3
--Abshire (A) 1-2, HR
Pendleton Heights 12, Shelbyville 7
--Gilmet (PH) 2-3, 4 RBI
Boys Golf
(Tue) Alexandria 192, Wes-Del 200
Frankton 178, Mississinewa 200
--Knauer (F) 42 Medalist
Girls Tennis
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, New Castle 2
(Tue) Alexandria 5, Shenandoah 0
Pendleton Heights 5, Shenandoah 0
--1S Thompson (PH) def Griffis (S) 6-0, 6-2
--2S Thorsen (PH) def Morris (S) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Graves (PH) def Mingle (S) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Moore/Manchess (PH) def Smith/Coccia (S) 7-6 (7-4), 6-0
--2D Ritchey/Ghosh (PH) def Lipps/Taylor (S) 6-3, 6-0
Frankton 4, Hamilton Heights 1
--1S Brobston (F) def Burk (HH) 6-2, 6-3
--2S Bilyeu (F) def Maiden (HH) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Niccum (F) def Phifer (HH) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Dodson/Harley (HH) def Lau. Hamaker/Harrison (F) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Lai. Hamaker/Wenger (F) def Garcia/Martin (HH) 6-2, 6-3
Alexandria 5, Tipton 0
Marion 5, Madison-Grant 0
Richmond 4, Anderson 1
Lapel 5, Elwood 0
Softball
(Tue) Lapel 9, Mississinewa 6
Shenandoah 4, Blackford 2
--Boyd (S) 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Frankton 35, Anderson 8
--Alexander (F) 3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 6 R, SB
Pendleton Heights 15, Carmel 1
--Goodwin (PH) grand slam
Greenfield-Central 4, Elwood 3
--Armes (E) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI
Girls Track and Field
(Tue) Marion 79, Anderson 17