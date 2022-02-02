Girls Basketball Sectional (Wednesday)
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Pendleton Heights 64, Richmond 39
--K.Warfel (PH) 17 points, 6 assists
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 11:22 pm
|
