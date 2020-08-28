Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 1, Muncie Burris 0 (OT)
--Josh Cabello (LC) goal
Boys Tennis
Madison County Tournament
--Fifth Place: Alexandria 3, Anderson 2
Football
Lapel 48, Frankton 14
--Dollar (L) 18 rush, 124 yards, 2 TD
--Everitt (F) 15 rush, 95 yards, TD
Wabash 14, Alexandria 0
Pendleton Heights 45, Anderson 6
--D. Fuller (A) 3 receptions, 72 yards
--Bays (PH) 7 rush, 123 yards, 2 TD
Tipton 62, Elwood 0
Madison-Grant 52, Cloverdale 22
Girls Golf
(Thur) Madison-Grant 208, Elwood 235
--Ab.Hostetler (MG) 48 (medalist)
--Tincher (E) 56
Girls Soccer
(Thur) Delta 14, Anderson 1
Volleyball
(Thur) Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 2 (18-25, 32-30, 13-25, 25-20, 15-7)
--Baney (MG) 12 blocks
(Thur) Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (28-26, 25-16, 29-27)
--A.Ross (PH) 16 kills, 15 digs
