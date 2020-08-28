Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 1, Muncie Burris 0 (OT)

--Josh Cabello (LC) goal

Boys Tennis

Madison County Tournament

--Fifth Place: Alexandria 3, Anderson 2

Football

Lapel 48, Frankton 14

--Dollar (L) 18 rush, 124 yards, 2 TD

--Everitt (F) 15 rush, 95 yards, TD

Wabash 14, Alexandria 0

Pendleton Heights 45, Anderson 6

--D. Fuller (A) 3 receptions, 72 yards

--Bays (PH) 7 rush, 123 yards, 2 TD

Tipton 62, Elwood 0

Madison-Grant 52, Cloverdale 22

Girls Golf

(Thur) Madison-Grant 208, Elwood 235

--Ab.Hostetler (MG) 48 (medalist)

--Tincher (E) 56

Girls Soccer

(Thur) Delta 14, Anderson 1

Volleyball

(Thur) Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 2 (18-25, 32-30, 13-25, 25-20, 15-7)

--Baney (MG) 12 blocks

(Thur) Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (28-26, 25-16, 29-27)

--A.Ross (PH) 16 kills, 15 digs

