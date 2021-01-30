Saturday's Results

Boys Basketball

Shelbyville 68, Pendleton Heights 60

--Dunham (PH) 31 points, 5 rebounds

Liberty Christian 71, Clinton Central 33

--Nunn (LC) 23 points

Lapel 50, Oak Hill 47

--Renihan (L) 24 points, 11 rebounds

Frankton 72, Tri-Central 70 (OT)

--Brobston (F) 25 points, 12 rebounds

Wabash 62, Alexandria 46

International 61, Anderson Prep 39

--J. Scott (A) 13 points

Girls Basketball

Delta 61, Daleville 41

Gymnastics

Western Invitational--Logansport 99.7, Lapel 97.08, Northwestern 96.5, Western 93.525, Noblesville 92.33, Plymouth 89.83, Southmont 85.78, Jay County 79.13, Mississinewa 77.25, Crawfordsville 72, North Montgomery 71.83, Fishers 30.58, Bremen 26.88, Peru 3.25

--Madi Carpenter (Lapel) 34.875 All-Around (2nd)

--Elizabeth Stern (Lapel) 31.150 All-Around (12th)

--Myleigh Carpenter (Lapel) 31.050 All-Around (14th)

Wrestling Sectionals

At Oak Hill--Oak Hill 253.5, Western 246.5, Kokomo 202, Eastern 160, Northwestern 115, Marion 112, Mississinewa 72, Eastbrook 33, Madison-Grant 26, Tri-Central 22, Taylor 11

At Delta--Cowan 227.5, Delta 183.5, Daleville 181, Yorktown 162.5, Muncie Central 137, Monroe Central 115, Winchester 113, Wapahani 53, Wes-Del 48, Randolph Southern 0

--Brooks (Daleville) 120

At Elwood--Noblesville 214.5, Hamilton Heights 193.5, Pendleton Heights 184.5, Frankton 148, Anderson 132, Alexandria 110, Lapel 109.5, Tipton 56, Guerin Catholic 45.5, Elwood 32

--Fye (Alexandria) 106

--Williams (Anderson) 113

--Flowers (Alexandria) 120

--Dietz (Anderson) 126

--LaPierre (Frankton) 132

--Brown (Pendleton Heights) 138

--Naselroad (Alexandria) 145

--Childers (Pendleton Heights) 152

--Gillespie (Pendleton Heights) 195

--Lovell (Elwood) 220

--Branham (Frankton) 285

At Shenandoah--Centerville 281.5, New Castle 187, Cambridge City Lincoln 151, Shenandoah 100.5, Tri 90, Richmond 86.5, Knightstown 66, Northeastern 51, Hagerstown 48, Blue River Valley 0

--Hummel (Shenandoah) 170

--Hughes (Shenandoah) 182

Men's College Basketball

Defiance 87, Anderson University 71

--Williams (AU) 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Women's College Basketball

Anderson University 60, Transylvania 52

--Hawkins (AU) 10 points, 16 rebounds

College Volleyball

Franklin 3, Anderson University 1 (25-20, 36-34, 22-25, 25-13)

--Engbrecht (AU) 8 digs

Anderson University 3, Franklin 2 (11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 19-17)

--Perry (AU) 12 kills, 8 digs

