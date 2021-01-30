Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Shelbyville 68, Pendleton Heights 60
--Dunham (PH) 31 points, 5 rebounds
Liberty Christian 71, Clinton Central 33
--Nunn (LC) 23 points
Lapel 50, Oak Hill 47
--Renihan (L) 24 points, 11 rebounds
Frankton 72, Tri-Central 70 (OT)
--Brobston (F) 25 points, 12 rebounds
Wabash 62, Alexandria 46
International 61, Anderson Prep 39
--J. Scott (A) 13 points
Girls Basketball
Delta 61, Daleville 41
Gymnastics
Western Invitational--Logansport 99.7, Lapel 97.08, Northwestern 96.5, Western 93.525, Noblesville 92.33, Plymouth 89.83, Southmont 85.78, Jay County 79.13, Mississinewa 77.25, Crawfordsville 72, North Montgomery 71.83, Fishers 30.58, Bremen 26.88, Peru 3.25
--Madi Carpenter (Lapel) 34.875 All-Around (2nd)
--Elizabeth Stern (Lapel) 31.150 All-Around (12th)
--Myleigh Carpenter (Lapel) 31.050 All-Around (14th)
Wrestling Sectionals
At Oak Hill--Oak Hill 253.5, Western 246.5, Kokomo 202, Eastern 160, Northwestern 115, Marion 112, Mississinewa 72, Eastbrook 33, Madison-Grant 26, Tri-Central 22, Taylor 11
At Delta--Cowan 227.5, Delta 183.5, Daleville 181, Yorktown 162.5, Muncie Central 137, Monroe Central 115, Winchester 113, Wapahani 53, Wes-Del 48, Randolph Southern 0
--Brooks (Daleville) 120
At Elwood--Noblesville 214.5, Hamilton Heights 193.5, Pendleton Heights 184.5, Frankton 148, Anderson 132, Alexandria 110, Lapel 109.5, Tipton 56, Guerin Catholic 45.5, Elwood 32
--Fye (Alexandria) 106
--Williams (Anderson) 113
--Flowers (Alexandria) 120
--Dietz (Anderson) 126
--LaPierre (Frankton) 132
--Brown (Pendleton Heights) 138
--Naselroad (Alexandria) 145
--Childers (Pendleton Heights) 152
--Gillespie (Pendleton Heights) 195
--Lovell (Elwood) 220
--Branham (Frankton) 285
At Shenandoah--Centerville 281.5, New Castle 187, Cambridge City Lincoln 151, Shenandoah 100.5, Tri 90, Richmond 86.5, Knightstown 66, Northeastern 51, Hagerstown 48, Blue River Valley 0
--Hummel (Shenandoah) 170
--Hughes (Shenandoah) 182
Men's College Basketball
Defiance 87, Anderson University 71
--Williams (AU) 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
Women's College Basketball
Anderson University 60, Transylvania 52
--Hawkins (AU) 10 points, 16 rebounds
College Volleyball
Franklin 3, Anderson University 1 (25-20, 36-34, 22-25, 25-13)
--Engbrecht (AU) 8 digs
Anderson University 3, Franklin 2 (11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 19-17)
--Perry (AU) 12 kills, 8 digs
