Thursday's Results
Volleyball Sectional Quarterfinals
Sectional 9 (at Yorktown)
New Castle 3, Anderson 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-12)
Sectional 39 (at Madison-Grant)
Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-14)
--Holmberg (MG) 10 kills, 9 digs
Sectional 40 (at Alexandria)
Cowan 3, Elwood 2 (16-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-10)
--Crawford (E) 29 kills, 5 blocks
Frankton 3, Winchester 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 30-28)
--Klettheimer (F) 13 kills
Sectional 55 (at Daleville)
Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-5)
Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14)
Friday's Results
Boys Soccer Regional Semifinal
Park Tudor 5, Liberty Christian 0 (resumption of suspended match)
Football
Frankton 28, Alexandria 0
Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21
Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3
Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13
Pendleton Heights 42, Shelbyville 0
Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.