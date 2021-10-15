Thursday's Results

Volleyball Sectional Quarterfinals

Sectional 9 (at Yorktown)

New Castle 3, Anderson 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-12)

Sectional 39 (at Madison-Grant)

Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-14)

--Holmberg (MG) 10 kills, 9 digs

Sectional 40 (at Alexandria)

Cowan 3, Elwood 2 (16-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-10)

--Crawford (E) 29 kills, 5 blocks

Frankton 3, Winchester 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 30-28)

--Klettheimer (F) 13 kills

Sectional 55 (at Daleville)

Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-5)

Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14)

Friday's Results

Boys Soccer Regional Semifinal

Park Tudor 5, Liberty Christian 0 (resumption of suspended match)

Football

Frankton 28, Alexandria 0

Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21

Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3

Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13

Pendleton Heights 42, Shelbyville 0

Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7

