Boys Soccer
Herron 9, Lapel 0
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 4, Frankton 1
Delta 3, Lapel 2
Elwood 5, Morristown 0
Marion 3, Shenandoah 2
Girls Golf
Alexandria 195, Oak Hill 197
Volleyball
Monroe Central 3, Alexandria 1
Daleville 3, Union City 0
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 10:39 pm
