Volleyball
1A Regional 14 (at Clinton Central)
Daleville 3, Cambridge City Lincoln 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21)
--Johnson (D) 12 kills
Southwood 3, Daleville 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-19)
--McPhaul (D) 10 kills, 2 blocks
--E. Finley (D) 25 assists
2A Regional (at Elwood)
Wapahani 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-21)
--Baney (MG) 13 kills
--Greene (MG) 32 digs
Boys Cross Country Semistate (at Marion)--Fishers 79, Northridge 84, Hamilton Southeastern 120, Penn 161, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 176, Goshen 196, South Bend Adams 240, Wapahani 262, Wabash 273, Ft. Wayne Carroll 286, Elkhart 295, Angola 306, Leo 314, West Noble 327, Oak Hill 330, Pendleton Heights 358, Bellmont 457, Norwell 462, Bluffton 467, Yorktown 483
--Price (Liberty Christian) 8th
--Blake (PHHS) 12th
--C. Smith (Lapel) 13th
--Coggins (PHHS) 77th
--Davis (PHHS) 100th
--Burress (Lapel) 118th
--H. Smith (Frankton) 129th
Girls Cross Country Semistate (at Marion)--Homestead 79, Penn 90, Hamilton Southeastern 109, East Noble 119, Ft. Wayne Carroll 125, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 142, Northridge 149, Ft. Wayne Northrup 176, Fishers 320, Pendleton Heights 327, Northwood 350, Mishawaka 356, Adams Central 371, Norwell 407, Eastbrook 410, South Bend Adams 426, Huntington North 427, Monroe Central 427, Yorktown 437, Ft. Wayne South Side 484
--Jarrell (PHHS) 12th
--Goodwin (Lapel) 22nd
--Norris (Daleville) 24th
--Walker (PHHS) 86th
--Thurman (PHHS) 89th
--Hessler (PHHS) 114th
--Thomas (Alexandria) 121st
College Football
Defiance 32, Anderson University 22
--Holguin (AU) 5 rec, 164 yards, TD
Men's Soccer
Anderson University 3, Mt. St. Joseph 2
--Hall (AU) 2 goals
Women's Soccer
Anderson University 1, Mt. St. Joseph 0
--Paarlberg (AU) 4 saves
College Volleyball
Anderson University 3, Hanover 2 (25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9)
--Hall (AU) 16 digs, 2 aces
Transylvania 3, Anderson University 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-11)
--Perdue (AU) 7 kills, 10 digs