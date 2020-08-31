Monday's Results
Boys Tennis
Noblesville 4, Lapel 1
Shenandoah 3, Frankton 2
--1S Smith (F) def Holdren (S) 6-4, 6-3
--2S Waggener (S) def Walls (F) 6-0, 6-3
--3S Conner (S) def Davenport (F) 6-3, 6-4
--1D Friend/Brobston (F) def Myers/Toffolo (S) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def Maines/Hartley (F) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Alexandria 4, Muncie Burris 1
--1S Behrman (MB) def Stinefield (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Bates (A) def Eads (MB) 6-4, 6-1
--3S Clark (A) def Gaydos (MB) 7-5, 6-3
--1D Lipps/Matthews (A) def Richards/Lumphin (MB) 6-2, 6-4
--2D Ward/DeVault (A) def walkover
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Southern Wells 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-20)
--Voss (D) 11 kills
Alexandria 3, Hamilton Heights 2 (17-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-13)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 4, Seton Catholic 0
--Chappell (LC) goal
Hamilton Heights 3, Anderson 1
Anderson Prep 7, Tri-Central 3
--Mondragon (A) 2 goals
Greenfield-Central 2, Pendleton Heights 0
Boys Tennis
Shenandoah 4, Northeastern 1
--1S Holdren (S) def Bone (N) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Waggener (S) def Ralsback (N) 6-0, 6-2
--3S Conner (S) def Coyle (N) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Deitsch/Goday (N) def Myers/Toffolo (S) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Jennings/Mathes (S) def Hunt/Johnton (N) 6-0, 6-0
Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0
--1S Evans (MG) def Klepinger (T) 6-1, 6-3
--2S Manwell (MG) def Keene (T) 6-4, 7-5
--3S Hull (MG) def walkover
--1D Gilman/Wilson (MG) def Fleek/Lanning (T) 6-1, 6-4
--2D Miller/Fox (MG) def Parker/Blane (T) 6-1, 6-0
Anderson 4, Elwood 1
Alexandria 5, Eastern 0
Girls Golf
Lapel 160, Tipton 165, Alexandria 208
--Beeson (L) 35 (co-medalist)
--Rhoades (A) 47
Shenandoah 193, Blue River Valley 201, Randolph Southern 220
--Craig (S) 42
Girls Soccer
Richmond 7, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)
--A.Ross (PH) 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces
--E.Jackley (L) 10 assists, 2 aces
Morristown 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-5)
Alexandria 3, Blackford 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-12)
Kokomo 3, Elwood 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-15)
--Crawford (E) 6 kills, 5 blocks
