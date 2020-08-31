Monday's Results

Boys Tennis

Noblesville 4, Lapel 1

Shenandoah 3, Frankton 2

--1S Smith (F) def Holdren (S) 6-4, 6-3

--2S Waggener (S) def Walls (F) 6-0, 6-3

--3S Conner (S) def Davenport (F) 6-3, 6-4

--1D Friend/Brobston (F) def Myers/Toffolo (S) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def Maines/Hartley (F) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Alexandria 4, Muncie Burris 1

--1S Behrman (MB) def Stinefield (A) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Bates (A) def Eads (MB) 6-4, 6-1

--3S Clark (A) def Gaydos (MB) 7-5, 6-3

--1D Lipps/Matthews (A) def Richards/Lumphin (MB) 6-2, 6-4

--2D Ward/DeVault (A) def walkover

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Southern Wells 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-20)

--Voss (D) 11 kills

Alexandria 3, Hamilton Heights 2 (17-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-13)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 4, Seton Catholic 0

--Chappell (LC) goal

Hamilton Heights 3, Anderson 1

Anderson Prep 7, Tri-Central 3

--Mondragon (A) 2 goals

Greenfield-Central 2, Pendleton Heights 0

Boys Tennis

Shenandoah 4, Northeastern 1

--1S Holdren (S) def Bone (N) 6-1, 6-1

--2S Waggener (S) def Ralsback (N) 6-0, 6-2

--3S Conner (S) def Coyle (N) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Deitsch/Goday (N) def Myers/Toffolo (S) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Jennings/Mathes (S) def Hunt/Johnton (N) 6-0, 6-0

Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0

--1S Evans (MG) def Klepinger (T) 6-1, 6-3

--2S Manwell (MG) def Keene (T) 6-4, 7-5

--3S Hull (MG) def walkover

--1D Gilman/Wilson (MG) def Fleek/Lanning (T) 6-1, 6-4

--2D Miller/Fox (MG) def Parker/Blane (T) 6-1, 6-0

Anderson 4, Elwood 1

Alexandria 5, Eastern 0

Girls Golf

Lapel 160, Tipton 165, Alexandria 208

--Beeson (L) 35 (co-medalist)

--Rhoades (A) 47

Shenandoah 193, Blue River Valley 201, Randolph Southern 220

--Craig (S) 42

Girls Soccer

Richmond 7, Anderson 0

Volleyball

Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)

--A.Ross (PH) 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces

--E.Jackley (L) 10 assists, 2 aces

Morristown 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-5)

Alexandria 3, Blackford 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-12)

Kokomo 3, Elwood 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-15)

--Crawford (E) 6 kills, 5 blocks

