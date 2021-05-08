Friday's Late Results
Baseball
New Palestine 5, Daleville 0
Wapahani 4, Lapel 1
--Allman (L) 2-3, HR
Boys Track and Field
CIC Championship (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 163.5, Frankton 134.5, Mississinewa 101.5, Eastbrook 85.5, Blackford 57, Madison-Grant 32, Alexandria 27, Elwood 17
Pike Invitational--Center Grove 156, North Central 91, Columbus North 90.5, Pike 66, Homestead 53.5, Lawrence North 48, Roncalli 42, Cathedral 39, Pendleton Heights 38
Tiger Booster Invitational (at Hagerstown)--Hagerstown 145, Mt. Vernon 97.42, Oldenburg Academy 72.42, Covenant Christian 67, Centerville 63.42, Tri 52.42, Northeastern 51.42, Cambridge City Lincoln 46.92, Jay County 45, Blue River Valley 24.92, Knightstown 13, Shenandoah 11
Delaware County Championship (at Delta)--Wapahani 149, Delta 139, Yorktown 128, Daleville 36, Wes-Del 8, Cowan 2
North Central Conference Championship--Harrison 187.5, Lafayette Jeff 115.5, Kokomo 71.5, McCutcheon 66, Muncie Central 59, Marion 59, Arsenal Tech 27, Logansport 20, Richmond 10, Anderson 8.5
Girls Track and Field
CIC Championship (At Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 164.5, Eastbrook 140, Frankton 70, Blackford 64, Madison-Grant 62, Mississinewa 52.5, Alexandria 48, Elwood 17
Pike Invitational--Center Grove 169.5, Columbus North 116.5, North Central 82.5, Cathedral 60, Homestead 50, Pike 43.5, Avon 40, Lawrence North 34, Pendleton Heights 26
Tiger Booster Invitational (at Hagerstown)--Hagerstown 131, Jay County 126, Centerville 85.5, Blue River Valley 71, Covenant Christian 54, Northeastern 52, Oldenburg Academy 48, Shenandoah 42.5, Tri 27, Cambridge City Lincoln 20, Mt. Vernon 17, Knightstown 10
Delaware County Championship (at Delta)--Yorktown 161, Delta 144, Wapahani 56, Daleville 37, Cowan 36, Wes-Del 28
North Central Conference Championship--Harrison 195.5, McCutcheon 124, Lafayette Jeff 76, Muncie Central 69, Logansport 43.5, Kokomo 42, Richmond 35, Marion 24, Anderson 13, Arsenal Tech 1
Saturday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 10, Churubusco 0 (5)
--Bates (F) 5 IP, 2 H, 4 K
--McCorkle (F) 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI
Frankton 6, South Adams 4
--Spillman (F) 2-4, R, RBI, 2 SB
Lapel 9, Delta 7
--Bair (L) 2-3, R, 3 RBI
Jasper 13, Daleville 0
Shenandoah 4, Wabash 2 (Game 1)
--Goff (S) 2-3, SB, RBI
Wabash 9, Shenandoah 8 (Game 2)
--Robinson (S) 3-5, 2B, 2 R
Lafayette Jeff 8, Anderson 3 (NCC Tournament)
--Talley (A) 2-3, RBI
Wes-Del 20, Elwood 1 (4)
Lapel 17, Mississinewa 16
--Allman (L) 4-4, 2B, 2 HR
Edgewood 15, Daleville 3 (5)
--Gothrup (D) 2-2, 2B, RBI
Elwood 15, Traders Point 13
--Huff (E) 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
Madison County Championship (at Meadowbrook)--Lapel 336, Pendleton Heights 347, Frankton 374, Anderson 401, Alexandria 409, Elwood 425, Madison-Grant 447
--Carroll (L) 80 (Medalist)
--Denny (PH) 80
--Alumbaugh (Anderson) 80
--Baker (F) 85
--Fye (Alex) 90
--Alfrey (E) 100
--Soren (MG) 108
Delta Invitational--Richmond 335, New Castle 337, Delta 339, Shenandoah 367, Greenfield-Central 367, Eastern Hancock 401, Wapahani 413, Muncie Central 432
--Zody (S) 82
Boys Track and Field
PAAC Championships (at Park Tudor)--Park Tudor 173, Muncie Burris 114, University 62, Anderson Prep 56, Greenwood Christian 53, Liberty Christian 39, Seton Catholic 34, International 25.5, Shortridge 22.5
--Price (LC) 800, 1600
--Rodriguez (A) 110 hurdles
Girls Tennis
Pendleton Heights 4, Yorktown 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Lloyd (Y) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thompson (PH) def Burns (Y) 7-5, 6-0
--3S Graves (PH) def Stone (Y) 6-1, 7-5
--1D Brandom/Steinke (PH) def Long/Johnson (Y) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
--2D Tyler/Tweedy (Y) def Bluel/Mancess (PH) 6-0, 6-3
Girls Track and Field
PAAC Championships (at Park Tudor)--Park Tudor 132, University 96, Muncie Burris 70, Greenwood Christian 68, Anderson Prep 58, Seton Catholic 42, Liberty Christian 35, International 18, Shortridge 16
--Gillispie (A) 400
Softball
Shenandoah 7, Tri 2 (Henry Co. semifinal)
Shenandoah 13, Knightstown 2 (Henry Co. championship)
Mt. Vernon 9, Alexandria 2
--Humphries (A) 1-1, RBI
Lafayette Jeff 11, Anderson 1 (NCC Tournament)
--Milburn (A) 2-3
Elwood 9, Jay County 4
--Powell (E) 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI
Elwood 3, Union County 2
--Shannon (E) 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 10 K
Eastern Hancock 14, Lapel 3 (6)
--Davis (L) 3-3, 2 SB, 2 R
Wapahani 11, Daleville 1 (5)
