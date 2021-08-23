Monday's Results
Boys Soccer
Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Burris 1
--Kail (PH) 2 goals, assist
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 4, Eastern 1
--1S Gilman (MG) def Miller (E) 6-2, 6-3
--2S Fox (MG) def Lapp (E) 6-3, 6-1
--3S Haley (E) def Brunt (MG) 6-1, 6-3
--1D Hull/Metzger (MG) def Kelly/Clum (E) 6-2, 6-3
--2D Evans/Richards (MG) def White/Bowyer (E) 6-1, 6-2
Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Koon (MV) def Bowers (PH) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Jones (MV) def Mills (PH) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
--3S Moore (MV) def Penny (PH) 6-1, 6-2
--1D Stoker/Jones (PH) def Barr/Pearson (MV) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2)
--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Crawford/Rhoad (MV) 6-1, 6-0
Girls Golf
Frankton 201, Mississinewa Inc.
--Dean (F) 43 (Medalist)
Girls Soccer
Wapahani 12, Anderson 0
Pendleton Heights 3, Lawrence North 3
--Coleman (PH) 2 goals
Volleyball
Pendleton Heights 3, Westfield 2 (25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 19-17)
--A.Phillips (PH) 48 assists
--A.Ross (PH) 23 kills, 31 digs
Daleville 3, Lapel 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17)
--Andreassa (D) 18 kills, 2 aces
--E.Anderson (L) 7 kills, 6 aces
Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-3, 25-8, 25-5)
Blackford 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-10)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Soccer
Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 2
--Boiko (LC) goal, assist
Blackford 10, Anderson Prep 1
Wapahani 10, Daleville 1
--Bricker (D) goal
Boys Tennis
Heritage Christian 3, Lapel 1
Girls Golf
Lapel 158, Elwood 224
--Beeson (L) 37 (Medalist)
--Ash (E) 49
Delta 177, Alexandria 214, Blue River Valley 214
--Cuneo (A) 45
Volleyball
Muncie Burris 3, Alexandria 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-10)
--Hall (A) 6 kills, 1 block
Liberty Christian 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-7, 25-23, 25-12)
Frankton 3, Tri-Central 0
Elwood 3, Marion 0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-21)
--Crawford (E) 13 kills, 11 blocks, 2 aces
Lapel 3, Cowan 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-9)
Madison-Grant 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16)
--Baney (MG) 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces
