Monday's Results

Boys Soccer

Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Burris 1

--Kail (PH) 2 goals, assist

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 4, Eastern 1

--1S Gilman (MG) def Miller (E) 6-2, 6-3

--2S Fox (MG) def Lapp (E) 6-3, 6-1

--3S Haley (E) def Brunt (MG) 6-1, 6-3

--1D Hull/Metzger (MG) def Kelly/Clum (E) 6-2, 6-3

--2D Evans/Richards (MG) def White/Bowyer (E) 6-1, 6-2

Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--1S Koon (MV) def Bowers (PH) 6-1, 6-1

--2S Jones (MV) def Mills (PH) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

--3S Moore (MV) def Penny (PH) 6-1, 6-2

--1D Stoker/Jones (PH) def Barr/Pearson (MV) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2)

--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Crawford/Rhoad (MV) 6-1, 6-0

Girls Golf

Frankton 201, Mississinewa Inc.

--Dean (F) 43 (Medalist)

Girls Soccer

Wapahani 12, Anderson 0

Pendleton Heights 3, Lawrence North 3

--Coleman (PH) 2 goals

Volleyball

Pendleton Heights 3, Westfield 2 (25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 19-17)

--A.Phillips (PH) 48 assists

--A.Ross (PH) 23 kills, 31 digs

Daleville 3, Lapel 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17)

--Andreassa (D) 18 kills, 2 aces

--E.Anderson (L) 7 kills, 6 aces

Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-3, 25-8, 25-5)

Blackford 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-10)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Soccer

Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 2

--Boiko (LC) goal, assist

Blackford 10, Anderson Prep 1

Wapahani 10, Daleville 1

--Bricker (D) goal

Boys Tennis

Heritage Christian 3, Lapel 1

Girls Golf

Lapel 158, Elwood 224

--Beeson (L) 37 (Medalist)

--Ash (E) 49

Delta 177, Alexandria 214, Blue River Valley 214

--Cuneo (A) 45

Volleyball

Muncie Burris 3, Alexandria 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-10)

--Hall (A) 6 kills, 1 block

Liberty Christian 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-7, 25-23, 25-12)

Frankton 3, Tri-Central 0

Elwood 3, Marion 0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-21)

--Crawford (E) 13 kills, 11 blocks, 2 aces

Lapel 3, Cowan 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-9)

Madison-Grant 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16)

--Baney (MG) 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces

