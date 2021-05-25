Tuesday's Late Scores

Boys Golf

Pendleton Heights 174, Heritage Christian 184

--Gray (PH) 42 (Co-Medalist)

--Bryant (PH) 42 (Co-Medalist)

Softball Sectional 40 (At Frankton)

Lapel 9, Wapahani 4

Wednesday's Scores

Baseball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (At Pendleton Heights)

Pendleton Heights 9, Greenfield-Central 0

Anderson 10, Richmond 0 (6 innings)

Sectional 39 (At Eastern)

Madison-Grant 6, Blackford 3

Sectional 40 (At Lapel)

Lapel 12, Muncie Burris 1

Monroe Central 8, Frankton 2

Sectional 55 (At Liberty Christian)

Wes-Del 11, Liberty Christian 0

Daleville 18, Tri-Central 0

Softball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 39 (At Tipton)

Madison-Grant 8, Eastern 2

Sectional 40 (At Frankton)

Frankton 12, Winchester 0

Elwood 7, Lapel 0

All-PAAC Softball

Gianna Thigpen, Liberty Christian

Maddy Mercer, Liberty Christian

Angel Watson, Liberty Christian

All-CIC Girls Tennis

Delaney Detling, Frankton

Lauren Dungan, Alexandria

Abby Hartley, Frankton

Reiley Hiser, Alexandria

Gracyn Hosier, Alexandria

Daija Kitchen, Frankton

Chainey Lowe, Frankton

Rylee Pyle, Alexandria

Carlie Remington, Alexandria

Taylor Stinefield, Alexandria

Abby Williams, Frankton

Honorable Mention--Ally Honeycutt (Alexandria), Kenzie Oyler and Kennedy Perrin (Elwood), Lauryn Bates and Malaija Kitchen (Frankton), Abbie Hostetler and Nancy Chapel (Madison-Grant)

