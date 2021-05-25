Tuesday's Late Scores
Boys Golf
Pendleton Heights 174, Heritage Christian 184
--Gray (PH) 42 (Co-Medalist)
--Bryant (PH) 42 (Co-Medalist)
Softball Sectional 40 (At Frankton)
Lapel 9, Wapahani 4
Wednesday's Scores
Baseball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (At Pendleton Heights)
Pendleton Heights 9, Greenfield-Central 0
Anderson 10, Richmond 0 (6 innings)
Sectional 39 (At Eastern)
Madison-Grant 6, Blackford 3
Sectional 40 (At Lapel)
Lapel 12, Muncie Burris 1
Monroe Central 8, Frankton 2
Sectional 55 (At Liberty Christian)
Wes-Del 11, Liberty Christian 0
Daleville 18, Tri-Central 0
Softball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 39 (At Tipton)
Madison-Grant 8, Eastern 2
Sectional 40 (At Frankton)
Frankton 12, Winchester 0
Elwood 7, Lapel 0
All-PAAC Softball
Gianna Thigpen, Liberty Christian
Maddy Mercer, Liberty Christian
Angel Watson, Liberty Christian
All-CIC Girls Tennis
Delaney Detling, Frankton
Lauren Dungan, Alexandria
Abby Hartley, Frankton
Reiley Hiser, Alexandria
Gracyn Hosier, Alexandria
Daija Kitchen, Frankton
Chainey Lowe, Frankton
Rylee Pyle, Alexandria
Carlie Remington, Alexandria
Taylor Stinefield, Alexandria
Abby Williams, Frankton
Honorable Mention--Ally Honeycutt (Alexandria), Kenzie Oyler and Kennedy Perrin (Elwood), Lauryn Bates and Malaija Kitchen (Frankton), Abbie Hostetler and Nancy Chapel (Madison-Grant)
