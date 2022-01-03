Monday's Results
Boys Basketball (Madison County First Round)
Alexandria 87, Anderson Prep 50
--Fathauer (APA) 15 points
Lapel 75, Elwood 34
--Reese (E) 18 points
Anderson 78, Pendleton Heights 49
--Ingram (A) 19 points, 10 rebounds
--Dunham (PH) 28 points
Liberty Christian 53, Frankton 52
--Anderson (LC) 15 points, 5 rebounds
--Davenport (F) 26 points, 4 assists
Girls Basketball (Madison County First Round)
Alexandria 67, Anderson Prep 22
--Stansberry (Alex) 20 points
--Peoples (APA) 9 points, 3 rebounds
Lapel 66, Elwood 16
--Haseman (L) 15 points
Frankton 76, Liberty Christian 21
--Bates (F) 17 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists
--Clervrain (LC) 11 points, 4 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 49, Union (Modoc) 21
--McKnight (S) 15 points
Tuesday's Results
Boys Swimming
Elwood 30, Liberty Christian 25
Oak Hill 124, Pendleton Heights 59
Girls Basketball
Southern Wells 49, Daleville 47
Girls Swimming
Elwood 104, Liberty Christian 59
Pendleton Heights 108, Oak Hill 78
Wrestling
Wes-Del 36, Shenandoah 14
Alexandria 48, Anderson 33
Lapel 30, Knightstown 18
Union City 42, Lapel 15
