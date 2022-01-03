Monday's Results

Boys Basketball (Madison County First Round)

Alexandria 87, Anderson Prep 50

--Fathauer (APA) 15 points

Lapel 75, Elwood 34

--Reese (E) 18 points

Anderson 78, Pendleton Heights 49

--Ingram (A) 19 points, 10 rebounds

--Dunham (PH) 28 points

Liberty Christian 53, Frankton 52

--Anderson (LC) 15 points, 5 rebounds

--Davenport (F) 26 points, 4 assists

Girls Basketball (Madison County First Round)

Alexandria 67, Anderson Prep 22

--Stansberry (Alex) 20 points

--Peoples (APA) 9 points, 3 rebounds

Lapel 66, Elwood 16

--Haseman (L) 15 points

Frankton 76, Liberty Christian 21

--Bates (F) 17 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists

--Clervrain (LC) 11 points, 4 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 49, Union (Modoc) 21

--McKnight (S) 15 points

Tuesday's Results

Boys Swimming

Elwood 30, Liberty Christian 25

Oak Hill 124, Pendleton Heights 59

Girls Basketball

Southern Wells 49, Daleville 47

Girls Swimming

Elwood 104, Liberty Christian 59

Pendleton Heights 108, Oak Hill 78

Wrestling

Wes-Del 36, Shenandoah 14

Alexandria 48, Anderson 33

Lapel 30, Knightstown 18

Union City 42, Lapel 15

