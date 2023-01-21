Men's Basketball

Anderson University 76, Mt. St. Joseph 74

--Huckeby (AU) 15 points, 9 rebounds

Women's Basketball

Mt. St. Joseph 54, Anderson University 52

--Smith (AU) 12 points

Boys Basketball

Maconaquah 72, Frankton 46

Eastern Hancock 68, Shenandoah 38

Wes-Del 78, Anderson Prep 39

Girls Basketball

Logansport 62, Anderson 49

--McWilliams (A) 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists

University 51, Lapel 50

--Wills (L) 24 points

Alexandria 70, Oak Hill 48

--Hosier (A) 29 points

Mississinewa 63, Elwood 13

Eastbrook 66, Madison-Grant 35

--Campbell (MG) 13 points, 4 rebounds

Anderson Prep 47, Indianapolis Washington 43

Tri 68, Shenandoah 26

Union County 54, Daleville 17

Wrestling

Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Daleville)--Cowan 290, Eastern Hancock 175, Daleville 138, Monroe Central 134, Wes-Del 124, Shenandoah 93.5, Wapahani 59, Blue River Valley 33, Randolph Southern 3

--Brooks (D) 138-pound champion

