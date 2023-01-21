Men's Basketball
Anderson University 76, Mt. St. Joseph 74
--Huckeby (AU) 15 points, 9 rebounds
Women's Basketball
Mt. St. Joseph 54, Anderson University 52
--Smith (AU) 12 points
Boys Basketball
Maconaquah 72, Frankton 46
Eastern Hancock 68, Shenandoah 38
Wes-Del 78, Anderson Prep 39
Girls Basketball
Logansport 62, Anderson 49
--McWilliams (A) 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists
University 51, Lapel 50
--Wills (L) 24 points
Alexandria 70, Oak Hill 48
--Hosier (A) 29 points
Mississinewa 63, Elwood 13
Eastbrook 66, Madison-Grant 35
--Campbell (MG) 13 points, 4 rebounds
Anderson Prep 47, Indianapolis Washington 43
Tri 68, Shenandoah 26
Union County 54, Daleville 17
Wrestling
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Daleville)--Cowan 290, Eastern Hancock 175, Daleville 138, Monroe Central 134, Wes-Del 124, Shenandoah 93.5, Wapahani 59, Blue River Valley 33, Randolph Southern 3
--Brooks (D) 138-pound champion