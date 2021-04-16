Baseball
Horizon Christian 21, Liberty Christian 4
Girls Tennis Madison County Tournament
Championship
Alexandria 4, Frankton 1
--1S Hiser (A) def Williams (F) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Hosier (A) def Lowe (F) 6-4, 6-1
--3S Hartley (F) def Rhoades (A) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
--1D Stinefield/Dungan (A) def Detling/D.Kitchen (F) 6-4, 6-0
--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler (A) def Bates/M.Kitchen (F) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
Fifth Place
Pendleton Heights 5, Elwood 0
--1S Cruser (PH) def Hawes (E) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Thompson (PH) def Oyler (E) 6-0, 6-2
--3S Spencer (PH) def Perrin (E) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Kean/Bluel (PH) def Smith/Evans (E) 6-3, 6-2
--2D Brandom/Steinke (PH) def Vehikite/McCleery (E) 6-1, 6-0
Softball
Daleville 17, Muncie Central 4
--Kahalekomo (D) 4-4, (2) 2B
--Petty (D) 4-4, (2) 2B
