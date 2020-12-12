Boys Basketball

Shenandoah 82, Tipton 48

--Howard (S) 24 points

Noblesville 59, Anderson 42

--Wills (A) 12 points

University 58, Liberty Christian 42

--House (LC) 12 points

Tri 58, Daleville 55 (OT)

Muncie Burris 58, Lapel 54

Girls Basketball

Frankton 58, Pendleton Heights 56

--Bates (F) 17 points, 16 rebounds

--Davis (PH) 15 points, 4 rebounds

Cowan 68, Anderson Prep 12

Lapel 62, New Castle 32

--Tucker (L) 22 points

Shenandoah 86, Muncie Burris 39

--Perry (S) 25 points, 4 assists

Wrestling

Daleville 54, Indianapolis Pike 26

