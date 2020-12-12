Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 82, Tipton 48
--Howard (S) 24 points
Noblesville 59, Anderson 42
--Wills (A) 12 points
University 58, Liberty Christian 42
--House (LC) 12 points
Tri 58, Daleville 55 (OT)
Muncie Burris 58, Lapel 54
Girls Basketball
Frankton 58, Pendleton Heights 56
--Bates (F) 17 points, 16 rebounds
--Davis (PH) 15 points, 4 rebounds
Cowan 68, Anderson Prep 12
Lapel 62, New Castle 32
--Tucker (L) 22 points
Shenandoah 86, Muncie Burris 39
--Perry (S) 25 points, 4 assists
Wrestling
Daleville 54, Indianapolis Pike 26
