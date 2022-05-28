Saturday's Results

Baseball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)

Mt. Vernon 4, Pendleton Heights 2

--Howell (PH) 1-2, 2B, RBI

Sectional 39 (at Kokomo)

Eastern 9, Madison-Grant 4

--T.Yeagy (MG) 1-4, 2 R, SB

Sectional 40 (at Frankton)

Frankton 11, Winchester 0 (5)

--Bates (F) 1-2, 2B, R, 4 RBI, SB

--Dalton (F) 3 IP, 3 H, 5 K

Sectional 55 (at Anderson Prep)

Southern Wells 2, Daleville 0

Tri-Central 14, Anderson Prep Academy 5

Cowan 5, Liberty Christian 0

--Houk (LC) 2-3

Softball Sectional Championship

Sectional 9 (at Pendleton Heights)

Pendleton Heights 10, Mt. Vernon 1

--Libler (PH) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, SB

--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 7 K

Tags

Trending Video