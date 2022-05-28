Saturday's Results
Baseball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Mt. Vernon 4, Pendleton Heights 2
--Howell (PH) 1-2, 2B, RBI
Sectional 39 (at Kokomo)
Eastern 9, Madison-Grant 4
--T.Yeagy (MG) 1-4, 2 R, SB
Sectional 40 (at Frankton)
Frankton 11, Winchester 0 (5)
--Bates (F) 1-2, 2B, R, 4 RBI, SB
--Dalton (F) 3 IP, 3 H, 5 K
Sectional 55 (at Anderson Prep)
Southern Wells 2, Daleville 0
Tri-Central 14, Anderson Prep Academy 5
Cowan 5, Liberty Christian 0
--Houk (LC) 2-3
Softball Sectional Championship
Sectional 9 (at Pendleton Heights)
Pendleton Heights 10, Mt. Vernon 1
--Libler (PH) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, SB
--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 7 K