Football Sectional First Round
4A Sectional 21
Mt. Vernon 63, Pendleton Heights 28
2A Sectional 36
Lapel 40, Frankton 18
Alexandria 24, Elwood 19
1A Sectional 43
South Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 22, 2021 @ 11:51 pm
