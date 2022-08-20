Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Meister Family Memorial Run (at Monroe Central)--Eastern Hancock 84, Monroe Central 98, Cowan 100, Muncie Burris 101, Southern Wells 116, New Haven 144, Anderson 145, Daleville 174, Blackford 176, Winchester 195
--Price (Liberty Christian) 1st
--Proctor (Anderson) 11th
--N.Colvin (Daleville) 19th
County Clash (at Taylor University)--Eastbrook 22, Pendleton Heights 24, Madison-Grant 35, Lapel 38, Yorktown 39, Muncie Central 39, Delta 50, Alexandria 71
--C.Smith (Lapel) 1st
--Coggins (PH) 2nd
--H.Smith (Frankton) 5th
Boys Soccer
Lafayette Jeff 5, Anderson 1
Liberty Christian 2, Tipton 0
--Cabello (LC) goal
Seton Catholic 7, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Hagerstown 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Shilling (H) 6-0, 6-3
--2S Fox (MG) def Werking (H) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Hull (MG) def E.DeBruler (H) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Ward/Williamson (H) 6-2, 6-1
--2D Price/Barton (MG) def Mitchell/C.DeBruler (H) 6-1, 6-3
Madison-Grant 3, Connersville 2
--1S Gilman (MG) def Brannon (C) 6-3, 6-0
--2S Fox (MG) def Williams (C) 6-4, 7-5
--3S Hull (MG) def DeBoard (C) 6-4, 6-3
--1D Morris/Fox (C) def Pax/Brunt (MG) 6-1, 6-0
--2D McMullen/Roszell (C) def Price/Barton (MG) 6-0, 6-2
Centerville 3, Alexandria 2
--1S Wandersee (C) def Ward (A) 6-3, 6-1
--2S Hale (C) def May (A) 6-3, 6-3
--3S Saylor (C) def DeVault (A) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
--1D Lipps/Norris (A) def Moore/Martin (C) 7-5, 7-6 (10-8)
--2D Hiser/Kettery (A) def West/Wright (C) 6-0, 6-1
Peru 4, Alexandria 1
--1S Potts (P) def Ward (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S May (A) def Beckman (P) 6-4, 6-2
--3S Eldridge (P) def DeVault (A) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Gray/Slagel (P) def Lipps/Norris (A) 6-2, 6-1
--2D Walsh/Boswell (P) def Hiser/Kettery (A) 6-0, 6-1
Twin Lakes 5, Alexandria 0
--1S Ousley (T) def Ward (A) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Spear (T) def May (A) 7-5, 6-2
--3S Woodley (T) def DeVault (A) 7-5, 6-2
--1D Deno/Nickerson (T) def Lipps/Norris (A) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Kelley/Hubbard (T) def Hiser/Kettery (A) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
Yorktown 5, Elwood 0
Elwood 4, Muncie Burris 1
Girls Cross Country
Meister Family Memorial Run (at Monroe Central)--Monroe Central 41, Blackford 56, New Haven 88, Randolph Southern 102, Winchester 106, Muncie Burris 141, Southern Wells 165
--Norris (Daleville) 1st, 20:47.7 (New School Record)
County Clash (at Taylor University)--Eastbrook 15, Pendleton Heights 20, Yorktown 26, Alexandria 41, Madison-Grant 48, Delta 49, Muncie Central 54
--Jarrell (PH) 2nd
--Goodwin (Lapel) 3rd
--Thomas (A) 9th
Girls Golf
Madison County Championship (at Elwood)--Lapel 358, Frankton 388, Pendleton Heights 400, Elwood 462, Alexandria 471
--Beeson (L) 70 (-1) Medalist
--Wenger (F) 77 All-County
--Baldwin (PH) 86 All-County
--Martin (L) 86 All-County
--Likens (L) 90 All-County
--Cain (F) 91 All-County
Henry County Championship--Blue River Valley 413, Shenandoah 422
--Chandler (S) 92 (2nd place)
Girls Soccer
Lafayette Jeff 11, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Taylor 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-9)
Liberty Christian 3, Christel House 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-8)
Madison-Grant 3, Bluffton 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-7)
--Moore (MG) 8 digs, 23 assists
Madison-Grant 3, Adams Central 1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23)
--Baney (MG) 15 kills, 11 blocks
Alexandria 2, South Decatur 1 (22-25, 25-14, 15-9)
Alexandria 2, Legacy Christian 0 (25-4, 25-9)
Alexandria 2, Milan 0 (25-9, 25-4)
Shenandoah 2, Union City 0 (25-20, 25-20)
Manchester 2, Elwood 0 (25-15, 25-19)
Southern Wells 2, Elwood 1 (27-25, 20-25, 15-13
Elwood 2, Lewis Cass 0 (25-20, 25-22)
Danville 2, Elwood 0 (25-6, 25-14)