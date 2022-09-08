Boys Soccer
(Thur) Fishers 6, Pendleton Heights 0
Wapahani 6, Liberty Christian 0
Boys Tennis
(Thur) Elwood 3, Muncie Burris 2
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 5, Shenandoah 0
--1S Bowers (PH) def Abbott (S) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Perny (PH) def Worrell (S) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Thorsen (PH) def Rogers (S) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Allen/Dyer (S) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Caldwell/Elizondo (PH) def Nozzolese/Taylor (S) 6-2, 6-1
Girls Golf
(Thur) Lawrence Central 184, Pendleton Heights 198, Warren Central 228
--Baldwin (PH) 44
College Volleyball
Anderson University 3, Alverno 0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-15)
--Perdue (AU) 10 kills