Boys Soccer

(Thur) Fishers 6, Pendleton Heights 0

Wapahani 6, Liberty Christian 0

Boys Tennis

(Thur) Elwood 3, Muncie Burris 2

(Thur) Pendleton Heights 5, Shenandoah 0

--1S Bowers (PH) def Abbott (S) 6-0, 6-1

--2S Perny (PH) def Worrell (S) 6-0, 6-1

--3S Thorsen (PH) def Rogers (S) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Allen/Dyer (S) 6-1, 6-1

--2D Caldwell/Elizondo (PH) def Nozzolese/Taylor (S) 6-2, 6-1

Girls Golf

(Thur) Lawrence Central 184, Pendleton Heights 198, Warren Central 228

--Baldwin (PH) 44

College Volleyball

Anderson University 3, Alverno 0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-15)

--Perdue (AU) 10 kills

