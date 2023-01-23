Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Eastbrook 43, Alexandria 33
--Hosier (A) 23 points, 6 steals
Pendleton Heights 67, North Central 54
--K. Warfel (PH) 31 points
A few showers this evening with mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate waves. Prior to dawn, light to moderate wet snow is expected with 1 to 2 inches initially. The second wave will follow shortly after, with an additional 5 to 7 inches expected. Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 8 AM and 12 PM EST Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&
