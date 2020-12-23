Boys Basketball
Monroe Central 70, Daleville 38
Eastern 61, Alexandria 44
Shenandoah 67, Marion 51
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights 82, Shelbyville 56
--Warfel (PH) 25 points, 7 rebounds
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 10:11 pm
