Saturday's Results
Baseball
Shenandoah 3, Alexandria 2 (Game 1)
--Surface (S) 1-3, HR
--Cuneo (A) 2-3, R
Shenandoah 5, Alexandria 3 (Game 2)
--Lowder (S) 2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
--Matthews (A) 2-3, R
Anderson 6, Marion 2
--Brooks (A) 2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI, SB
Kokomo 7, Anderson 5
--Allen (A) 3-5, R, SB
Mooresville 3, Pendleton Heights 1
--Mollenkopf (PH) 1-3, RBI
Pendleton Heights 6, North Central 5
--Harris (PH) 1-3, Walk-off HR, 3 RBI
Madison-Grant 15, Tri-Central 0 (5)
--Hasty (MG) 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Eastern 11, Madison-Grant 3
Wapahani 9, Daleville 1
--Nelson (D) 1-3, 2B, RBI
Greenwood Christian 5, Liberty Christian 4 (Game 1)
Greenwood Christian 21, Liberty Christian 11 (Game 2)
--Chappell (LC) Grand Slam
Knightstown 12, Lapel 4 (Game 1)
--Allman (L) 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
Lapel 8, Knightstown 3 (Game 2)
--Harper (L) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI
Twin Lakes 12, Elwood 4
--Jetty (E) 2-4, R, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
MEC Championship--Monroe Central 322, Shenandoah 339, Eastern Hancock 374, Wapahani 390, Daleville 391, Wes-Del 407, Blue River Valley 425, Cowan 438, Union 465, Randolph Southern INC
--Zody (S) 81 (4th place)
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (At Players Club)--Mt. Vernon 335, Yorktown 336, New Castle 339 Delta 341, New Palestine 347, Pendleton Heights 369, Greenfield-Central 372, Shelbyville 377
--Gray (PH) 84
CIC Championship (At Meadowbrook)--Frankton 342, Oak Hill 352, Eastbrook 357, Elwood 381, Mississinewa 389, Alexandria 409, Madison-Grant 416, Blackford 427
--Knauer (F) 84
--Retherford (E) 88
--Fye (A) 90
--Thompson (MG) 93
Franklin Invitational--Center Grove 312, Franklin Community (Black) 312, Carmel 320, Floyd Central 324, Bedford North Lawrence 326, Faith Christian 333, Roncalli 338, Franklin Central 355, Lapel 356, Franklin Community (Blue) 363, New Albany 366, Southport 382, Perry Meridian 392, Milan 397
--Carroll (L) 81
Boys Track and Field
(Fri) MEC Championship (At Monroe Central)--Wapahani 98.5, Blue River Valley 88, Daleville 84, Eastern Hancock 77, Monroe Central 65.5, Wes-Del 55, Cowan 42, Shenandoah 37, Randolph Southern 24, Union 13
Girls Tennis
(Fri) New Palestine 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Blachly (NP) 6-3, 6-0
--2S Hasenkamp (NP) def Thompson (PH) 6-1, 6-2
--3S Johnson (NP) def Graves (PH) 6-1, 6-3
--1D Miller/Potter (NP) def Steinke/Brandom (PH) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2
--2D Puckett/Price (NP) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 6-1, 6-2
Girls Track and Field
(Fri) MEC Championship (At Monroe Central)--Wapahani 184, Eastern Hancock 133, Monroe Central 63, Daleville 57, Blue River Valley 42, Cowan 40, Wes-Del 22, Union 18, Shenandoah 16, Randolph Southern 6
--Sizemore (D) 100, 200, long jump
--Norris (D) 800
--Hill (S) shot put, discus
Softball
Lapel 8, Shenandoah 0
--Carpenter (L) 1-4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Seymour 8, Frankton 2
--Alexander (F) 1-4, 2B, RBI
Frankton 9, Greenfield-Central 8 (8)
--Alexander (F) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI
Columbus East 8, Frankton 2
--C.Duncan (F) 4-4, 3 2B, R
Elwood 11, Indianapolis Scecina 1 (5) (Game 1)
--Cornwell (E) 2-3, 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI
Elwood 6, Indianapolis Scecina 3 (Game 2)
--Guillemette (E) 1-1, HR, 2 RBI
Southern Wells 11, Liberty Christian 1 (5) (Game 1)
--Clervrain (LC) 1-2, 2B, RBI
Southern Wells 8, Liberty Christian 5 (Game 2)
--Thigpen (LC) 1-4, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 12, Maconaquah 2 (5)
--S.Duncan (MG) 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI
Connersville 8, Madison-Grant 5
--Parker (MG) 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
Noblesville 16, Pendleton Heights 15 (Game 1)
--Scott (PH) 3-5, 3 HR, 7 RBI
Noblesville 15, Pendleton Heights 4 (Game 2
--Conkling (PH) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI
Kokomo 11, Anderson 4
--Milburn (A) 1-3, 2 RBI
Anderson 16, Marion 2
--Bliss (A) 2-4, HR, 4 RBI
