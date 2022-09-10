College Football
DePauw 55, Anderson University 0
--Sotelo (AU) 12 tackles
Men's Soccer
Alma 2, Anderson University 1
--Fite (AU) goal
Women's Soccer
Wilmington 3, Anderson University 0
--Paarlberg (AU) 6 saves
College Volleyball
Anderson University 3, Mount Mary 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-23)
--Marker (AU) 11 digs
Anderson University 3, Finlandia 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-11)
--Perry (AU) 13 kills
Boys Soccer
Centerville 3, Liberty Christian 1
--Cabello (LC) goal
Arsenal Tech 6, Anderson 0
Culver Academies 5, Pendleton Heights 4
Pendleton Heights 11, South Bend Washington 0
Boys Cross Country
Blackford Invitational--Greenfield-Central 16, Madison-Grant 81, Blackford 97, Cowan 98, Frankton 104, Shenandoah 126
--Smith (F) 5th
--Ewer (MG) 7th
--Reese (Elwood) 8th
--Troxel (S) 10th
Wildcat Invitational (at Marion) Grey Division--Bluffton 86, Norwell 98, Oak Hill 162, Woodlan 179, Southern Wells 185, Heritage Christian 192, Heritage 195, Wawasee 202, Eastern Hancock 229, Anderson 276, Connersville 298, Wabash 326, Wisdom Builders 337, Adams Central 343, New Haven 345, Daleville 369, Kokomo 428, Faith Christian 432, Mississinewa 458, Peru 529
--King (A) 10th
Wildcat Invitational (at Marion) Red Division--Penn 64, Hamilton Southeastern 86, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 131, Northwood 171, West Lafayette 183, Pendleton Heights 238, Fishers 240, Harrison 252, Belpre 256, Wapahani 260, McCutcheon 266, Noblesville 272, Columbia City 333, South Bend Riley 337, Culver Academies 351, Southport 434, Lafayette Jefferson 451, Yorktown 486, East Noble 491
--Blake (PH) 7th
Randolph Southern Invitational--Muncie Central 40, Monroe Central 57, Blue River Valley 76, Muncie Burris 114, Winchester 138, Jay County 173, Liberty Christian 173, New Castle 187, Alexandria 192
--Price (LC) 1st
Boys Tennis
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 3, Madison-Grant 2
Madison-Grant 3, Bluffton 2
Richmond 5, Anderson 0
Elwood 3, South Adams 2
Jay County 4, Elwood 1
Girls Cross Country
Blackford Invitational--Blackford 27, Cowan 56, Frankton 68, Madison-Grant 74, Shenandoah 116
--Kelich (MG) 6th
--Croy (F) 7th
--Coble (Elwood) 10th
--Cooper (S) 14th
Wildcat Invitational (at Marion) Grey Division
--Norris (Daleville) 5th
Wildcat Invitational (at Marion) Red Division--Hamilton Southeastern 42, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 66, East Noble 90, Noblesville 161, West Lafayette 167, Norwell 194, Harrison 220, Adams Central 261, Pendleton Heights 275, Yorktown 303, Columbia City 312, Huntington North 314, South Bend Riley 324, Warren Central 366, Culver Academies 372, Lafayette Jefferson 376, McCutcheon 415
--Jarrell (PH) 5th
Randolph Southern Invitational--New Castle 53, Monroe Central 67, Blue River Valley 71, Randolph Southern 107, Winchester 122, Alexandria 124, Muncie Burris 144
--Thomas (A) 8th
Girls Golf
Hoosier Heritage Conference (at Albany)--Delta 340, New Palestine 365, Yorktown 370, Pendleton Heights 385, Greenfield-Central 402, Mt. Vernon 408, New Castle 435, Shelbyville 475
--Baldwin (PH) 92
Courtney Cox Cole Invitational (at Harbour Trees)--Carmel 295, Noblesville (Black) 310, Westfield 316, Hamilton Southeastern 333, Noblesville (Gold) 352, Guerin Catholic 367, Fishers 377, Lapel 394, Cathedral 435, Lafayette Jeff 438
--Beeson (L) 78
Girls Soccer
Lapel 5, Ft. Wayne North 0
--Goodwin (L) 2 goals
Arsenal Tech 3, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Blue River Valley 3, Shenandoah 0
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
First Round
Elwood 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-13, 29-27)
Quarterfinals
Lapel 2, Elwood 0 (25-14, 25-14)
Pendleton Heights 2, Alexandria 0 (25-15, 25-13)
Madison-Grant 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-16, 25-2)
--Havens (MG) 6 kills
--Peoples (A) 3 kills, block
Frankton 2, Anderson 0 (25-11, 25-4)
--Klettheimer (F) 6 kills, 6 aces
--Dean (A) 2 kills, assist
Semifinals
Pendleton Heights 2, Lapel 0 (25-16, 25-14)
Frankton 2, Madison-Grant 1 (25-14, 21-25, 15-11)
--S. Duncan (F) 7 kills, block
--Baney (MG) 12 kills, block
Championship
Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 0 (25-19, 25-22)
--Ross (PH) 8 kills, 2 blocks
--Klettheimer (F) 5 kills, 2 blocks