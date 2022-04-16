Baseball
Delta 12, Daleville 2 (6)
--Bricker (D) 1-2, RBI, SB
Boys Golf
(Fri) Blackford 213, Madison-Grant Inc.
Monroe Central Invitational--Pendleton Heights 327, Delta 334, Shenandoah 342, Winchester 375, Yorktown 393, Wapahani 404, Blue River Valley 415, Elwood 419, Daleville 421, Monroe Central 428, Anderson 434
--Gray (PH) 76
--Craig (S) 79
--Kelley (A) 95
--Cooper (D) 95
--
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament
Championship
Alexandria 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Cruser (PH) def Remington (A) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Thompson (PH) def Clark (A) 6-4, 6-0
--3S Simison (A) def Link (PH) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Stinefield/Honeycutt (A) def Bluel/Graves (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Leever/Warren (A) def Spencer/Thorson (PH) 6-0, 6-1
Third Place
Lapel 5, Frankton 0
--1S K.Renihan (L) def Bates (F) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
--2S Erwin (L) def Brobston (F) 6-3, 6-4
--3S Frazier (L) def Niccum (F) 6-0, 6-0
--1D C.Renihan/Lyons (L) def Hamaker/Curtis (F) 6-2, 6-3
--2D Manning/Martin (L) def Harrison/Bilyeu (F) 6-3, 6-0
Fifth Place
Anderson 3, Madison-Grant 2
--1S Geoffreys (A) def Martin (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thorns (A) def Lambert (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Proctor (A) def Engle (MG) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Terwillegar/Lutterman (MG) def Tyler/Kennedy (A) 6-2, 6-0
--2D Taylor/Stansberry (MG) def Grimes/Simonds (A) 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 10-7
Madison County Softball Tournament
Championship
Pendleton Heights 15, Elwood 2 (5)
--Ryan (PH) 3-4, HR, 5 RBI
--Bryan (E) 1-2, 2 RBI
Third Place
Lapel 8, Frankton 6
--Harper (L) 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI
--Coppess (F) 3-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI
Fifth Place
Madison-Grant 14, Anderson 3 (5)
--Duncan (MG) 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 6 K; 3-3, 4 RBI
--Stump (A) 2-3, R, SB
Seventh Place
Alexandria 23, Liberty Christian 9
--A.Duckworth (A) 3-5, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI
--S.Graham (LC) 2-2, 3 RBI
Nick Muller Tournament
Championship
Lapel 9, Pendleton Heights 5
--Harper (L) 1-3, 3 RBI
--Gilmet (PH) 2-4, 2 RBI
Third Place
Anderson 11, Alexandria 10
--Lee (And) 4-5, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB
--Johns (Alex) 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Fifth Place
Madison-Grant 20, Elwood 4, (5)
--T.Yeagy (MG) 4-4, 2 R, 2 RBI
--Huff (E) 1-3, R
Seventh Place
Frankton 7, Liberty Christian 6
--Douglas (F) 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
--Acree (LC) 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Softball
(Fri) Shenandoah 7, New Castle 4
--Mills (S) 3-4, R
Shenandoah 8, Cambridge City Lincoln 4
--Watson (S) 1-1, R, 2 RBI
Boys Track & Field
(Fri) Madison County Championship (at Madison-Grant)--Pendleton Heights 125, Frankton 115, Anderson 106.5, Madison-Grant 96, Anderson Prep 41, Lapel 38, Alexandria 30.5, Liberty Christian 30, Elwood 28
(Fri) Knightstown Invitational--South Decatur 135, Milan 106, North Decatur 68, Shenandoah 68, Indiana Math & Science 59, Tri 57, Knightstown 42, Waldron 38
Girls Track & Field
(Fri) Madison County Championship (at Madison-Grant)--Pendleton Heights 139, Madison-Grant 109, Alexandria 90, Frankton 89, Anderson 67, Lapel 37.5, Elwood 34, Anderson Prep 23.5, Liberty Christian 10
(Fri) Knightstown Invitational--South Decatur 125, Milan 72, Waldron 70, North Decatur 60, Shenandoah 58, Indiana Math & Science 54, Tri 49, Knightstown 43
--Hill (S) 800, 1600