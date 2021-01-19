Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 67, Elwood 41
--K. Howell (MG) 15 points
Anderson Prep 47, Smith Academy 28
--Langford (A) 19 points
Girls Basketball
(Tue) Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math & Science 37
Alexandria 63, Mississinewa 34
Anderson 94, Marion 31
--Ford (A) 15 points
Blackford 65, Elwood 45
Wrestling
(Tue) Wapahani 48, Elwood 6
(Tue) Kokomo 63, Madison-Grant 18
Pendleton Heights 49, Frankton 16
Daleville 45, Lapel 30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.