Monday's Results
Gymnastics
At Noblesville
--Madi Carpenter (Lapel) 1st place, all-around
--Myleigh Carpenter (Lapel) 2nd place, all-around
--Elizabeth Stern (Lapel) 4th place, vault
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Anderson 59, Marion 55
--Murphy (A) 14 points, 11 rebounds
Mt. Vernon 77, Pendleton Heights 57
--Dunham (PH) 13 points
Eastbrook 63, Elwood 56
Girls Basketball
Yorktown 63, Frankton 52
--Bates (F) 15 points, 12 rebounds
Madison-Grant 50, Daleville 20
--Turner (MG) 19 points
Shenandoah 57, Cowan 41
Boys Swimming
New Castle 118, Pendleton Heights 51
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 135, New Castle 45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.