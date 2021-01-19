Monday's Results

Gymnastics

At Noblesville

--Madi Carpenter (Lapel) 1st place, all-around

--Myleigh Carpenter (Lapel) 2nd place, all-around

--Elizabeth Stern (Lapel) 4th place, vault

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Anderson 59, Marion 55

--Murphy (A) 14 points, 11 rebounds

Mt. Vernon 77, Pendleton Heights 57

--Dunham (PH) 13 points

Eastbrook 63, Elwood 56

Girls Basketball

Yorktown 63, Frankton 52

--Bates (F) 15 points, 12 rebounds

Madison-Grant 50, Daleville 20

--Turner (MG) 19 points

Shenandoah 57, Cowan 41

Boys Swimming

New Castle 118, Pendleton Heights 51

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 135, New Castle 45

Tags

Trending Video