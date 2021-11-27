Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Lapel 72, Frankton 68 (OT)
--Renihan (L) 19 points, 6 rebounds
--Mills (F) 20 points, 6 rebounds
Liberty Christian 60, Alexandria 40
--House (LC) 17 points, 13 rebounds
Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 71
Wes-Del 90, Elwood 56
--Reese (E) 27 points
Shenandoah 56, Blue River Valley 46
Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian 57, Anderson Prep 56
--Rees (LC) 27 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals
--Peoples (A) 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks
Kokomo 60, Anderson 28
--Brown (A) 8 points, 2 assists
Pendleton Heights 77, Shelbyville 55
--W.Warfel (PH) 20 points, 8 rebounds
Alexandria 60, Daleville 19
--Hosier (A) 17 points
Wes-Del 66, Elwood 31
--McCleery (E) 17 points
