Saturday's Results

Boys Basketball

Lapel 72, Frankton 68 (OT)

--Renihan (L) 19 points, 6 rebounds

--Mills (F) 20 points, 6 rebounds

Liberty Christian 60, Alexandria 40

--House (LC) 17 points, 13 rebounds

Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 71

Wes-Del 90, Elwood 56

--Reese (E) 27 points

Shenandoah 56, Blue River Valley 46

Girls Basketball

Liberty Christian 57, Anderson Prep 56

--Rees (LC) 27 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals

--Peoples (A) 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks

Kokomo 60, Anderson 28

--Brown (A) 8 points, 2 assists

Pendleton Heights 77, Shelbyville 55

--W.Warfel (PH) 20 points, 8 rebounds

Alexandria 60, Daleville 19

--Hosier (A) 17 points

Wes-Del 66, Elwood 31

--McCleery (E) 17 points

