Boys Basketball
Anderson 60, Lapel 54
--Carson (A) 21 points, 3 steals
--Bair (L) 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Girls Basketball
Frankton 64, Shenandoah 14
--Bates (F) 21 points, 8 rebounds
Madison-Grant 56, Wabash 45
--Turner (MG) 23 points
