Monday Results
Boys Soccer
Pendleton Heights 2, Greenwood Christian Academy 2
--Mankhwala (PH) goal
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Eastern 0
Shenandoah 3, Muncie Burris 2
--1S Behrman (MB) def Holdren (S) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Waggener (S) def Combs (MB) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
--3S Eads (MB) def Conner (S) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8
--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Goydos/Richards (MB) 6-3, 3-6, 10-6
--2D Shenandoah def Burris (walkover)
Mt. Vernon 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S Rose (MV) def Bowers (PH) 6-1, 6-4
--2S Hays (MV) def Hammons (PH) 6-1, 6-2
--3S Bowsher (MV) def Nielsen (PH) 6-0, 6-2
--1D Koon/Turner (MV) def Jones/Webster (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Leroy/Jones (MV) def Mills/Stoker (PH) 6-1, 7-5
Girls Golf
Daleville 192, Wes-Del 221
--Allen, Cukrowicz (D) 46
Frankton 187, Mississinewa 204
--Dean (F) 45
Mt. Vernon 186, Alexandria 191
Shenandoah 200, Eastern Hancock 225
--Craig (S) 44 (medalist)
Girls Soccer
Wapahani 10, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Connersville 3, Anderson 1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18)
--Swanson (A) 15 kills, 5 aces
Lapel 3, Daleville 1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15)
--Allman (L) 10 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces
--Voss (D) 10 kills
Westfield 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--A. Ross (PH) 16 kills
Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-9)
Blackford 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-16)
Tuesday Results
Boys Soccer
Anderson Prep 2, Blackford 1
--Wilson (A) 14 saves
Liberty Christian 3, Mississinewa 1
--Foreman (LC) 2 goals
Boys Tennis
Yorktown 3, Shenandoah 2
--1S Minniear (Y) def Holdren (S) 6-7 (11-13), 6-3, 2-1 (ret)
--2S Waggener (S) def Hicks (Y) 6-0, 6-3
--3S Conner (S) def Isaacs (Y) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Darby/Salabjon (Y) def Myers/Toffilo (S) 6-2, 6-2
--2D Stinson/Sarino (Y) def Jennings/Mathis (S) 6-2, 6-2
Heritage Christian 3, Lapel 2
Girls Golf
Madison-Grant 201, Oak Hill 211, North Miami 240
Lapel 158, Shenandoah 185, Elwood 225
--Beeson (L) 34
--Craig (S) 41
--Tincher (E) 56
Pendleton Heights 174, Daleville 192
--Allen (D) 44
Volleyball
Hagerstown 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-17)
Liberty Christian 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-12)
Marion 3, Elwood 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-13)
New Palestine 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-18)
Muncie Burris 3, Alexandria 1 (25-13, 25-13, 14-25, 25-14)
