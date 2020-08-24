Monday Results

Boys Soccer

Pendleton Heights 2, Greenwood Christian Academy 2

--Mankhwala (PH) goal

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 5, Eastern 0

Shenandoah 3, Muncie Burris 2

--1S Behrman (MB) def Holdren (S) 6-0, 6-0 

--2S Waggener (S) def Combs (MB) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

--3S Eads (MB) def Conner (S) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8

--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Goydos/Richards (MB) 6-3, 3-6, 10-6

--2D Shenandoah def Burris (walkover)

Mt. Vernon 5, Pendleton Heights 0

--1S Rose (MV) def Bowers (PH) 6-1, 6-4

--2S Hays (MV) def Hammons (PH) 6-1, 6-2

--3S Bowsher (MV) def Nielsen (PH) 6-0, 6-2

--1D Koon/Turner (MV) def Jones/Webster (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--2D Leroy/Jones (MV) def Mills/Stoker (PH) 6-1, 7-5

Girls Golf

Daleville 192, Wes-Del 221

--Allen, Cukrowicz (D) 46

Frankton 187, Mississinewa 204

--Dean (F) 45

Mt. Vernon 186, Alexandria 191

Shenandoah 200, Eastern Hancock 225

--Craig (S) 44 (medalist)

Girls Soccer

Wapahani 10, Anderson 0

Volleyball

Connersville 3, Anderson 1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18)

--Swanson (A) 15 kills, 5 aces

Lapel 3, Daleville 1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15)

--Allman (L) 10 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces

--Voss (D) 10 kills

Westfield 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--A. Ross (PH) 16 kills

Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-9)

Blackford 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-16)

Tuesday Results

Boys Soccer

Anderson Prep 2, Blackford 1

--Wilson (A) 14 saves

Liberty Christian 3, Mississinewa 1

--Foreman (LC) 2 goals

Boys Tennis

Yorktown 3, Shenandoah 2

--1S Minniear (Y) def Holdren (S) 6-7 (11-13), 6-3, 2-1 (ret)

--2S Waggener (S) def Hicks (Y) 6-0, 6-3

--3S Conner (S) def Isaacs (Y) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Darby/Salabjon (Y) def Myers/Toffilo (S) 6-2, 6-2 

--2D Stinson/Sarino (Y) def Jennings/Mathis (S) 6-2, 6-2

Heritage Christian 3, Lapel 2

Girls Golf

Madison-Grant 201, Oak Hill 211, North Miami 240

Lapel 158, Shenandoah 185, Elwood 225

--Beeson (L) 34

--Craig (S) 41

--Tincher (E) 56

Pendleton Heights 174, Daleville 192

--Allen (D) 44

Volleyball

Hagerstown 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-17)

Liberty Christian 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-12)

Marion 3, Elwood 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-13)

New Palestine 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-18)

Muncie Burris 3, Alexandria 1 (25-13, 25-13, 14-25, 25-14)

