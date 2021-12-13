Monday's Results
Boys Swimming
Manchester 61, Elwood 48
Girls Basketball
Muncie Burris 37, Liberty Christian 29
Alexandria 54, Wes-Del 21
--Hosier (A) 23 points
Pendleton Heights 50, Fishers 42
--K.Warfel (PH) 19 points
Girls Swimming
Manchester 98, Elwood 68
Wrestling
Pendleton Heights 42, Anderson 29
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Pendleton Heights 65, Guerin Catholic 60 (OT)
--Dunham (PH) 20 points
Taylor 46, Alexandria 36
Boys Swimming
New Palestine 93, Pendleton Heights 86
Girls Basketball
Madison-Grant 33, Eastern 20
--Turner (MG) 9 points
Frankton 59, Wapahani 38
--Bates (F) 21 points, 9 rebounds
Blue River 74, Daleville 27
--Voss (D) 12 points, 6 rebounds
Eastern Hancock 52, Lapel 46
Noblesville 84, Anderson 25
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 129, New Palestine 52
Wrestling
Alexandria 54, Mississinewa 27
