Monday's Results

Boys Swimming

Manchester 61, Elwood 48

Girls Basketball

Muncie Burris 37, Liberty Christian 29

Alexandria 54, Wes-Del 21

--Hosier (A) 23 points

Pendleton Heights 50, Fishers 42

--K.Warfel (PH) 19 points

Girls Swimming

Manchester 98, Elwood 68

Wrestling

Pendleton Heights 42, Anderson 29

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Pendleton Heights 65, Guerin Catholic 60 (OT)

--Dunham (PH) 20 points

Taylor 46, Alexandria 36

Boys Swimming

New Palestine 93, Pendleton Heights 86

Girls Basketball

Madison-Grant 33, Eastern 20

--Turner (MG) 9 points

Frankton 59, Wapahani 38

--Bates (F) 21 points, 9 rebounds

Blue River 74, Daleville 27

--Voss (D) 12 points, 6 rebounds

Eastern Hancock 52, Lapel 46

Noblesville 84, Anderson 25

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 129, New Palestine 52

Wrestling

Alexandria 54, Mississinewa 27

Tags

Trending Video