Boys Tennis

(Tue) Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--1S Isaacs (Y) def Bowers (PH) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

--2S Mills (PH) def Sarino (Y) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

--3S Stinson (Y) def Perny (PH) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Darby/Sabijon (Y) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Hicks/Dunn (Y) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

(Tue) Hamilton Heights 5, Frankton 0

Frankton 3, Madison-Grant 2

--1S Gilman (MG) def Davenport (F) 6-2, 7-5

--2S Walls (F) def Fox (MG) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

--3S Hull (MG) def Manies (F) 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3

--1D S.Barr/M.Barr (F) def Metzger/Richards (MG) 6-3, 6-3

--2D Hartley/Dalton (F) def Evans/Brunt (MG) 6-2, 7-5

Muncie Burris 5, Anderson 0

Marion 5, Shenandoah 0

Girls Golf

Pendleton Heights 168, Greenfield-Central 206

--K.McKenney (PH) 37 (Medalist--personal best)

Henry County Tournament--Blue River Valley 212, Shenandoah 226, Knightstown 262

Tipton 193, Elwood 219

--Savage (E) 51

Girls Soccer

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 1

--Phillips (PH) 2 goals, assist

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Union City 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)

--Reed (D) 5 aces, 7 digs, 3 kills

Madison-Grant 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-19)

--Turner (MG) 8 kills, 3 blocks

