Boys Tennis
(Tue) Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Isaacs (Y) def Bowers (PH) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
--2S Mills (PH) def Sarino (Y) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
--3S Stinson (Y) def Perny (PH) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Darby/Sabijon (Y) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1
--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Hicks/Dunn (Y) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
(Tue) Hamilton Heights 5, Frankton 0
Frankton 3, Madison-Grant 2
--1S Gilman (MG) def Davenport (F) 6-2, 7-5
--2S Walls (F) def Fox (MG) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
--3S Hull (MG) def Manies (F) 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3
--1D S.Barr/M.Barr (F) def Metzger/Richards (MG) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Hartley/Dalton (F) def Evans/Brunt (MG) 6-2, 7-5
Muncie Burris 5, Anderson 0
Marion 5, Shenandoah 0
Girls Golf
Pendleton Heights 168, Greenfield-Central 206
--K.McKenney (PH) 37 (Medalist--personal best)
Henry County Tournament--Blue River Valley 212, Shenandoah 226, Knightstown 262
Tipton 193, Elwood 219
--Savage (E) 51
Girls Soccer
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 1
--Phillips (PH) 2 goals, assist
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Union City 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)
--Reed (D) 5 aces, 7 digs, 3 kills
Madison-Grant 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-19)
--Turner (MG) 8 kills, 3 blocks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.