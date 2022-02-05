Boys Basketball

Indianapolis Washington 67, Liberty Christian 62

--House (LC) 18 points

Muncie Burris 70, Anderson Prep 27

Pendleton Heights 65, Yorktown 61

--Dunham (PH) 23 points, 10 rebounds

Shenandoah 32, Rushville 29 (OT)

Seton Catholic 85, Daleville 74

--Leisure (D) 32 points, 6 assists

Blackford 59, Alexandria 51

Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)

Mt. Vernon 51, Anderson 32

--Starks (A) 15 points

Pendleton Heights 66, New Palestine 46

--Brunnemer (PH) 19 points, 4 steals

Sectional 39 (at Eastbrook)

Winchester 50, Madison-Grant 41

--Bowland (MG) 11 points

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

Frankton 59, Monroe Central 44

--Bates (F) 14 points

Lapel 67, Wapahani 49

--Haseman (L) 28 points, 9 rebounds

Sectional 41 (at Shenandoah)

Northeastern 48, Shenandoah 26

--Schwagmeier (S) 9 points

Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)

Cowan 50, Daleville 36

Tri-Central 69, Anderson Prep 26

Wrestling Regionals

Regional 7 (at Maconaquah)--Rochester 151.5, Western 135.5, Peru 83, Oak Hill 79, Kokomo 78, Maconaquah 70, Eastern 58.5, Manchester 50, Cass 26, North Miami 26, Northfield 17, Eastbrook 13, Wabash 13, Madison-Grant 8

Regional 8 (at Jay County)--Bellmont 123.5, Jay County 104.5, Adams Central 100, Bluffton 62, Delta 62, Monroe Central 62, Daleville 60, Cowan 51.5, Norwell 49 ,South Adams 34, Muncie Central 29, Yorktown 21, Winchester 16, Blackford 8

Regional 10 (at Pendleton Heights)--Indianapolis Cathedral 233.5, Hamilton Heights 93, Mt. Vernon 70, Indianapolis North Central 59.5, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 54, Noblesville 54, Alexandria 48, Pendleton Heights 37.5, Lawrence North 32, Frankton 31, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech 22, Anderson 13, Brebeuf Jesuit Academy 13, Guerin Catholic 11

Regional 12 (at Richmond)--East Central 175, Centerville 112, Union County 70, Lawrenceburg 67, New Castle 54, Connersville 49.5, Batesville 49, Greensburg 44, Northeastern 43, South Dearborn 38, Franklin County 31, Shenandoah 26, Richmond 15, Rushville 14, Cambridge City Lincoln 13, Hagerstown 8, Knightstown 6

Tags

Trending Video