Boys Basketball
Indianapolis Washington 67, Liberty Christian 62
--House (LC) 18 points
Muncie Burris 70, Anderson Prep 27
Pendleton Heights 65, Yorktown 61
--Dunham (PH) 23 points, 10 rebounds
Shenandoah 32, Rushville 29 (OT)
Seton Catholic 85, Daleville 74
--Leisure (D) 32 points, 6 assists
Blackford 59, Alexandria 51
Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Mt. Vernon 51, Anderson 32
--Starks (A) 15 points
Pendleton Heights 66, New Palestine 46
--Brunnemer (PH) 19 points, 4 steals
Sectional 39 (at Eastbrook)
Winchester 50, Madison-Grant 41
--Bowland (MG) 11 points
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Frankton 59, Monroe Central 44
--Bates (F) 14 points
Lapel 67, Wapahani 49
--Haseman (L) 28 points, 9 rebounds
Sectional 41 (at Shenandoah)
Northeastern 48, Shenandoah 26
--Schwagmeier (S) 9 points
Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)
Cowan 50, Daleville 36
Tri-Central 69, Anderson Prep 26
Wrestling Regionals
Regional 7 (at Maconaquah)--Rochester 151.5, Western 135.5, Peru 83, Oak Hill 79, Kokomo 78, Maconaquah 70, Eastern 58.5, Manchester 50, Cass 26, North Miami 26, Northfield 17, Eastbrook 13, Wabash 13, Madison-Grant 8
Regional 8 (at Jay County)--Bellmont 123.5, Jay County 104.5, Adams Central 100, Bluffton 62, Delta 62, Monroe Central 62, Daleville 60, Cowan 51.5, Norwell 49 ,South Adams 34, Muncie Central 29, Yorktown 21, Winchester 16, Blackford 8
Regional 10 (at Pendleton Heights)--Indianapolis Cathedral 233.5, Hamilton Heights 93, Mt. Vernon 70, Indianapolis North Central 59.5, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 54, Noblesville 54, Alexandria 48, Pendleton Heights 37.5, Lawrence North 32, Frankton 31, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech 22, Anderson 13, Brebeuf Jesuit Academy 13, Guerin Catholic 11
Regional 12 (at Richmond)--East Central 175, Centerville 112, Union County 70, Lawrenceburg 67, New Castle 54, Connersville 49.5, Batesville 49, Greensburg 44, Northeastern 43, South Dearborn 38, Franklin County 31, Shenandoah 26, Richmond 15, Rushville 14, Cambridge City Lincoln 13, Hagerstown 8, Knightstown 6
